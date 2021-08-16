Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monroe, WI

Registered sex offender accused of stalking 13-year-old Monroe girl

By Nick Viviani
nbc15.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A registered sex offender was arrested in Monroe over the weekend for allegedly harassing a 13-year-old girl. According to the Monroe Police Dept., the girl told investigators she saw a suspicious man multiple times over the preceding weeks and he had approached her previously. This time, when the suspect stopped near her in the 1700 block of 16th Street, the girl ran to a neighbor’s house and called police.

www.nbc15.com

Comments / 3

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monticello, WI
City
Madison, WI
Monroe, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Monroe, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stalking#Sex Offender#Police#Wmtv#The Monroe Police Dept#Green Co#Corrections
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Mike Richards steps down as new 'Jeopardy!' host

Mike Richards, the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" who was tapped to succeed Alex Trebek as host of the venerable game show franchise, announced Friday he is stepping aside amid recent scrutiny over past comments about women, Jews and poor people. "I was deeply honored to be asked to host the...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban vow to be accountable, probe reports of Afghanistan reprisals

KABUL, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Taliban will be accountable for its actions and will investigate reports of reprisals and atrocities carried out by members, an official of the Islamist militant group told Reuters on Saturday. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, added that the group planned to...

Comments / 3

Community Policy