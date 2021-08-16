Registered sex offender accused of stalking 13-year-old Monroe girl

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A registered sex offender was arrested in Monroe over the weekend for allegedly harassing a 13-year-old girl. According to the Monroe Police Dept., the girl told investigators she saw a suspicious man multiple times over the preceding weeks and he had approached her previously. This time, when the suspect stopped near her in the 1700 block of 16th Street, the girl ran to a neighbor’s house and called police.