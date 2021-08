Did you see that we had a Great White swimming off the Maine coast this past weekend? The shark was seen off Cape Elizabeth's Crescent Beach and warning flags were raised. We later found out that this Great White has a name. His name is "Tuck" and he is a young shark that is only 8 feet long and 288 pounds. One might call Tuck a...say it with me....Baby Shark. Tuck is part of the OCEARCH project. Sharks have been tagged and can be followed for research purposes, Last we saw Tuck, he had moved up the coast off of Georgetown.