Blue Jays: The time Ross Stripling was in Tyler Gilbert’s historic shoes

allfans.co
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyler Gilbert made MLB history on the weekend, and that led me to learning that the Blue Jays’ Ross Stripling nearly pulled off the same during his rookie season back in 2016. For those who missed it, Gilbert became just the 4th pitcher to throw a no-hitter in their first...

