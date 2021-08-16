Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

How Huobi fights against cryptocurrency risk

CoinTelegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince Bitcoin (BTC) started gaining popularity in recent years, governmental departments around the world have been keeping a close eye on cryptocurrency. Originally, the danger associated with Bitcoin was often described as “speculative risk.” The lack of regulation and reliable information in the crypto market, coupled with the rapid increase in the value of cryptocurrencies and the desire to make money, have made way for bad actors to enter the space. In fact, cryptocurrency fraud is now a mainstream issue on a global scale.

cointelegraph.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Currency#Cryptocurrency#Internet Fraud#Btc#Federal Trade Commission#Ponzi#Google
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FTC
Related
MarketsPosted by
The Street Crypto

What Is a Blockchain? The Simple Explanation

Blockchains are often explained with a lot of tech jargon by people in mathematics, cryptography, and network engineering. It turns out that blockchains are more straightforward than you might think, at least for the most part. Don’t miss out on how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to...
Marketsdailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Partnership Unlocks BTC and Ethereum Payments for 85,000 Merchants

The Zurich-based crypto-financial service provider Bitcoin Suisse is partnering with European payments firm Worldline to unlock instant Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) payments for 85,000 merchants in Switzerland. The new service, called WL Crypto Payments, enables merchants to accept BTC and ETH payments at the point of sale and in...
MarketsCoinTelegraph

3 reasons why Avalanche (AVAX) price is up 200% this month

Layer-one blockchain networks like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) form the foundation of the cryptocurrency ecosystem and enable smart contract functionality that has allowed the creation of new industries like decentralized finance (DeFi) and nonfungible tokens (NFT). Avalanche (AVAX) is a relatively new layer-one solution that has recently seen a...
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Crypto mining needs to be redefined before simply casting it away

Blockchain mining networks are often victims of their success. The two contemporary realities that demarcate the mining landscape and cause blockchains to fall short of what they promise are 1) the ongoing technological arms race driven by inherent competitive greed; and 2) the rising energy costs associated with proof-of-work (PoW) mining. Blockchains built on the PoW consensus have become highly unequal and increasingly centralized in terms of their hash rate. This concentration of mining power in fewer and fewer hands is an attack on the fundamental requirement for distribution and decentralization that blockchains possess.
Marketstheclevelandamerican.com

Learn how Bitcoin ATMs work

What transactions can be made in it? What are the responsibilities of the service provider? Is it reliable and safe? These are some of the questions answered below. Bitcoin Automated Teller Machines or Automated Teller Machines (ATMs, for their English acronym), are machines equipped with electromechanical or digital devices that allow customers to perform, among other services, cash withdrawals, transfers between accounts and payments for services, in this case convert Bitcoin to the dollar and vice versa.
StocksCoinTelegraph

Unicorns in crypto: A growing herd of billion-dollar crypto companies

The second half of 2021 just started and there is already a rise in the number of unicorns emerging in the crypto world as years of resistance towards crypto from mainstream investors start to fade. Since the year began, more than 50 cryptocurrency and blockchain-related projects have risen to the...
MarketsCoinTelegraph

DeFi needs more tangible assets on-chain to see a successful future

In a business school lecture hall at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), a senior executive for Safaricom gave a prediction of decentralized finance and the future of commerce to a room of keen but confused MBA students. “You will be able to buy your first home on WhatsApp! Smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain will take care of everything and you won’t need a broker,” he said with conviction, pointing to a slide.
Marketsinfosecurity-magazine.com

Crunch Time for Liquid as Crypto Exchange Loses $97m to Hackers

A Japanese cryptocurrency exchange is estimated to have lost $97m after threat actors targeted the company. Tokyo-headquartered Liquid revealed the incident on Thursday evening local time. “We are sorry to announce that #LiquidGlobal warm wallets were compromised, we are moving assets into the cold wallet,” it said in a brief...
MarketsCoinTelegraph

All Binance users are now subject to immediate KYC verification

Binance has been at the regulatory cross-hair of jurisdictions across the globe, amid claims of it operating unlicensed businesses. As remediation to the ongoing scrutiny, the crypto exchange has publicly announced new know your customer (KYC) requirements for all users on the platform. “Effective immediately, all new users are required...
Marketsinvesting.com

Spanish Regulator Warns Unlicensed Cryptocurrency Traders

Spanish Regulator Warns Unlicensed Cryptocurrency Traders. The CNMV notice does not mean that the activities of these companies will be suspended. Binance cannot operate in various jurisdictions throughout Asia, Europe, and the Caribbean. Fitch cracks down on Bitcoin, warning banks and insurers about the dangers of El Salvador’s Bitcoin Law.
Marketsmoney.com

How to Avoid This Common Cryptocurrency Investing Mistake

There’s something more satisfying about having a single dollar in your pocket than a dollar’s worth of loose change. Experts say the same intuition applies to cryptocurrency — and it could be getting some investors in trouble. It’s a psychological impulse for the whole over the fractional known as “unit...
StocksCoinTelegraph

Coinbase will buy $500M in crypto and invest 10% of all future profits in digital assets

Leading United States exchange by trade volume Coinbase has revealed plans to add half a billion dollars worth of crypto to its balance sheet. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong announced that the company’s board had approved the crypto spending spree in a Friday tweet, adding that Coinbase also plans to invest 10% of all profits generated into digital assets moving forward.
StocksCoinTelegraph

Bitcoin's race to $50K heats up as solid institutional backing continues

The crypto market has been surging recently and there’s one cryptocurrency — Bitcoin (BTC) — leading the way. After having suffered through volatility for the better part of the last 60-some days, the flagship crypto has showcased a high level of recovery, even breaking past its 200-day moving average earlier this month, suggesting that a move to the $50,000 psychological barrier may be in the cards soon.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Wells Fargo files for Bitcoin fund

Wells Fargo, one of the oldest banks in the United States, has registered a new pooled investment fund that offers its wealthy clients indirect exposure to Bitcoin (BTC). Wells Fargo’s filing of a “Notice of Exempt Offering of Securities” — also known as a Form D — with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, reveals that the fund is called “FS NYDIG BITCOIN FUND I,” reflecting the fact that it is being incorporated as a limited partnership with investment services company NYDIG and alternative assets manager FS Investments.
CurrenciesCoinTelegraph

Unstable Bitcoin price to pivot investment flow to gold, mining chief says

Jake Klein, CEO of Australian gold mining establishment Evolution Mining, has said that crypto price volatility will make gold a far more attractive proposition. Speaking to CNBC on Thursday, Klein argued that Bitcoin (BTC) is still ways away from offering the longstanding security associated with gold from a hedge investment perspective despite Bitcoin’s returns outsizing gold by several orders of magnitude in the last decade.
Bentonville, ARCFO.com

Walmart Is Hiring a Digital Currency and Cryptocurrency Product Lead

Multinational retail giant Walmart is looking to hire a cryptocurrency expert to manage its digital currency strategy. According to a new job posting on the company’s website, the person who fills the role of Walmart’s “Digital Currency and Cryptocurrency Product Lead” will be responsible for developing a strategy and roadmap with respect to digital assets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy