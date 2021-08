Anticipation is high for The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, and in just a few weeks we'll finally get to watch Vesemir's early adventures. To get fans hyped for the impending release Netflix has released a brand new trailer for Nightmare of the Wolf, and it should definitely get fans excited. The newest trailer gives us a better look at the Trial of the Grasses and what appears to be young Vesemir, but we also see Vesemir living up to his title and hunting a multitude of monsters with skill and style, and you can check out the full trailer in the video above.