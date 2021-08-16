Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

George Takei says people ‘willfully unvaccinated’ from COVID should be last in line for priority care

By THERESA BRAINE
Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

Actor and activist George Takei on Sunday said that the “willfully unvaccinated” who refuse to be inoculated against coronavirus should be last in line for priority care. “The willfully unvaccinated who wind up in hospitals from Covid should not receive priority medical care over other very sick or injured people who are as much in urgent need of medical care,” the actor known as Lieutenant Sulu for his years on “Star Trek” said on Twitter.

www.sacbee.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Takei
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Covid#Yahoo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Public HealthBLABBERMOUTH.NET

GEORGE LYNCH Says Vaccine Mandates 'Should' Be The New Normal

In a brand new interview with "Talking Metal", legendary guitarist George Lynch spoke about what it has been like playing select shows around the U.S. over the course of the last few weeks while the pandemic is still in full swing. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I'm very conflicted and I'm a supreme hypocrite, because I'm a 'safety safety' guy. I'm double vaxxed and I wear my mask everywhere and I'm real careful about travel and anything like that. But I care about other people, and yet again I play shows where I afford the opportunity for people to stand shoulder to shoulder without masks on and get sick. So, I'm not sure how to deal with that. Because, as you know, things were tamped down quite nicely and it looked like things were going sort of back to semi-normal there for a second, and after we booked all these shows. And now I'm contractually obligated to play these shows and pay for flights and pay for everything. Literally, if I pulled out of this two-week run, and whatever else I got contracted for, I'd get my ass sued, I'd get blackballed and I'd just be out of business. It still doesn't make it right. So I try to make it as safe as possible. I cannot control what people do. Hopefully everybody is masked up, and that's what I encourage people to do — is mask up, and try to stay distant. Obviously, we play mostly outside venues. I mean, on this run, we're playing one indoor venue, in Houston, but it's a large amphitheater."
CelebritiesWashington Post

William Shatner, at 90, keeps seeking that next personal frontier

One of the hardest-working men in Hollywood hasn’t been slowed so much by the pandemic. He has two television shows going. He released a movie several months back and will release an album next month. Lately he has traveled by land with his horses and by sea swimming with sharks, and he casts a hopeful eye on heading to space — but not before recording an A.I.-driven version of himself for future generations to hear.
Public HealthHerald-Dispatch

Letter to the editor: Test unvaccinated people for COVID regularly

In the debates over the COVID-19 virus, it appears to me that the wrong people are being penalized, which increases the unvaccinated citizens’ resolve to remain firm in refusing the vaccine. Scientific analysis of the vaccine’s effect is clear. It prevents the virus from infecting most of the people. In...
Public Healthactionnewsnow.com

On Covid, people are making the last mistake

"The winner of the game," said chess champion Savielly Tartakower, "is the player who makes the next-to-last mistake." In 1971, John Kerry, then a Navy veteran-turned-antiwar-activist, told a US Senate committee about the horrors of the Vietnam War, posing the devastating question: How can we ask someone "to be the last man to die for a mistake?"
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

People stunned as man hospitalised with Covid tells TV crew he still won’t get vaccine

An unvaccinated Louisiana man who was hospitalised after contracting the Covid-19 virus and developed a severe case of pneumonia said that he still will not get the vaccine.Scott Roe was interviewed by CBS News is David Begnaud as he sat in his hospital bed at our Lady of the Lake Medical Center in Baton Rouge.This week alone, the state's health department reported the highest number of Covid-19 hospitalisations since late February.“Here I am recovering, getting out of here finally tomorrow," Roe said.But when it comes to getting the vaccination, he matter-of-factly said "no.""Why not?" Asked Begnaud."Because there [are] too...
Public Healthnickiswift.com

Matt Damon Makes His Stance On COVID Vaccines Clear

Many celebrities have been urging the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine via social media and in interviews. Even the royals have been vocal about their thoughts on the vaccine. Duchess Kate Middleton shared a photo of herself getting vaccinated along with a simple caption. "Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London's Science Museum," she wrote in an Instagram post in May. "I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing." In turn, Gayle King expressed her relief about getting vaccinated to Stephen Colbert, telling him that the vaccination makes her superhuman. "But now, Stephen, I am vaccinated," said King. "It is my superpower. I am vaccinated," she said. "I'm taking little baby steps [back into the world]."
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

5 Signs You Have COVID Like Melissa Joan Hart

This week, Melissa Joan Hart announced on an Instagram video that she had a breakthrough COVID infection. "I am vaccinated and I got COVID, and it's bad," said the actress, who described her symptoms as shortness of breath and feeling a weight on her chest. "I'm mad, really mad," said Hart. "We took precautions and we cut our exposure by a lot, but we got a little lazy. And I think as a country we got lazy. I'm really mad that my kids didn't have to wear masks at school. I'm pretty sure that's where this came from."
Public HealthPosted by
Us Weekly

Melissa Joan Hart Details Breakthrough Coronavirus Diagnosis After Getting Vaccinated: ‘It’s Hard to Breathe’

Melissa Joan Hart is fighting a “bad” case of COVID-19 despite being vaccinated against the virus. “Wanted to share this with all of you,” the Sabrina the Teenage Witch alum, 45, captioned a two-minute Instagram video on Wednesday, August 18. “I’m not posting this to be political or gain pity, I just want to share my journey. This isn’t up for debate, it’s just how I feel today on my page.”
Layton, UTksl.com

Unvaccinated, not by choice: Immunocompromised people and the COVID-19 vaccine

Ethan Overbaugh, who is immunocompromised, poses for a photo outside of his home in Layton on Thursday. Overbaugh has been quarantined for a year and a half as he's undergone leukemia treatments, and he can't get the COVID-19 vaccine until he is off anti-rejection medication for a bone marrow transplant.' (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News) LAYTON — Following his doctor's orders, Ethan Overbaugh started strictly quarantining in January 2020. A year and a half later, he is still in quarantine. Overbaugh is one of a small percentage of people who are so severely immunocompromised that they are not encouraged to get the vaccine yet.
Congress & Courtscheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Viral Image Claims Nancy Pelosi Was Executed

A viral Instagram post claims House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been executed. Pelosi has not been executed, as she has made recent public appearances. Pelosi is a frequent target of online misinformation. For instance, one Facebook post last week baselessly alleged she is the stepsister of Kathy Hochul, who is set to become the first female governor of New York on Aug. 24. Another recent post falsely alleged Pelosi is resigning from her position to join former President Donald Trump.

Comments / 0

Community Policy