Erie Times-News 2021-22 Back to School and Back to Campus guide
Schools across northwestern Pennsylvania are about to welcome back students for a second straight year unlike any others. The COVID-19 pandemic's prevailing conditions will determine much about how the academic year will work. Each school district, school, college and university learned much from the end of the 2019-20 and all of the 2020-21 school years about how to function remotely, in-person and synchronously.www.goerie.com
Comments / 0