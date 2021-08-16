Cancel
Erie, PA

Erie Times-News 2021-22 Back to School and Back to Campus guide

Erie Times-News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchools across northwestern Pennsylvania are about to welcome back students for a second straight year unlike any others. The COVID-19 pandemic's prevailing conditions will determine much about how the academic year will work. Each school district, school, college and university learned much from the end of the 2019-20 and all of the 2020-21 school years about how to function remotely, in-person and synchronously.

