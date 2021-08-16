Collapsed Woman In Millersville Parking Lot Struck, Killed By Car

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman who collapsed in a McDonald’s parking lot in Millersville died after she was struck and dragged by a car Sunday night, Anne Arundel County police said.

Officers responded at 9:40 p.m. to the scene at 680 Old Mill Road. The woman was seen collapsing in the parking lot, lying facedown, before a car that was turning out of the drive-thru struck her and dragged her for a short distance before it stopped, police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. Pedestrian error is ruled as the cause of the crash.

Officials said the woman had no fixed address and the next of kin has not been located.