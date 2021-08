Wikipedia defines a political movement as “a collective attempt by a group of people to change government policy or social values,” and at face value, that makes perfect sense. But that isn’t just what political movements do. The most important part about them is that they implement change. When someone throws a rock into a pool of water, the rock doesn’t just sink, but it sends ripples outward; and political movements, or really any movement, is the same. History is full of examples of political movements that not only change government policies and challenge social norms, but also change art and culture, for better or for worse.