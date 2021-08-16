This ‘Demonic’ film came together during the pandemic with high-tech tools and a low budget

In March 2022, 30 years will have passed since New Line Cinema released The Lawnmower Man, a Stephen King adaptation that commemorated a decade or more of films in which computers were used in new and experimental ways to explore the possibilities of the human mind and body. On August 20, VVS films releases Neill Blomkamp's Demonic, a film showing how far technology has evolved since then and how effectively filmmakers have utilized it to tell stories with deep emotional substance. Carly Pope (Elysium) stars as a young woman who uses three-dimensional volumetric capture to enter her criminally insane mother's mind, only to discover something much more sinister may be controlling her homicidal actions. Blomkamp's fascination with cutting-edge technology merges with a heartbreaking legacy of pain and trauma to tell a story that feels both uniquely anachronistic and fully contemporary.