And the First Streaming Service to Partner With TikTok Is...

By Samantha Hissong
Laredo Morning Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the music streaming landscape were a horse race, Audius would be a multi-colored pigmy unicorn. The young blockchain-powered service may be hard to spot in the dust that trails stallions like Spotify and Apple Music, but it has been steadily making headway since its arrival in 2018. As “crypto” emerged as a pop culture buzz word in 2021, though, Audius grew significantly, rising from less than a million monthly active users in January to five million in August.

