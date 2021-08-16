Long Island home prices break records, but buyers could get relief soon

The number of homes selling for huge sums over asking price has risen rapidly since the start of the year. The second quarter of 2021 saw 2,244 houses nationwide sell for $500,000 or more over their original list price, more than twice that of Q1. Those selling for $1 million over list were up 60% over the prior quarter, while the share that sold for 30% or more over list rose from 1.1% in Q1 to 1.7% in Q2.