Nassau County, NY

Long Island home prices break records, but buyers could get relief soon

By Maura McDermott maura.mcdermott@newsday.com
Newsday
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHome prices defied the laws of gravity yet again last month, breaking records in Nassau and Suffolk counties, a new report shows. In Nassau County, homes sold for a median price of $670,000 in July, up 22% from the same period a year earlier, OneKey MLS, the listing service that includes Long Island, reported Monday. Suffolk County home prices soared to a median $525,000, rising 19% annually, OneKey reported.

