Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

REVIEW: ‘Nina Simone’ soars at Unicorn Theatre

By Westfield NewsRoom
thewestfieldnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Nina Simone: Four Women sings at Berkshire Theatre Group’s Unicorn Theatre, it soars. Christina Ham’s biography with music either performed by, written for, or written by the multi-talented Nina Simone (1933-2003) explores Simone’s transition from artist to activist. The classically-trained Simone, whose music career began with jazz, blues, folk, and pop was changed by her reaction to the 1963 church bombing in Alabama, which killed four girls. As she writes an homage, the acclaimed song “Four Women” (1966), she reacts to the women she knows in the Black community — strong, independent, determined women, as yet not unified in the cause because of their own limitations, and their inability to escape their own stereotypes. Ham’s book weaves together songs of Simone, from “Mississippi Goddam” to “Sinner Man,” “Images,” “Young, Gifted and Black” and “Brown Baby.”

thewestfieldnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Nina Simone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Unicorn#Berkshire Theatre Group#The Capitol Steps#American University#The Yale School Of Drama#Artsbeat#Wcpc15#Pioneer Valley Radio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
New Orleans, LAarcamax.com

Reviews: Ledisi honors Nina Simone; Michael Jackson's brother, Tito, dips into blues; Julian Lage's 6-string album gem

Ledisi, "Ledisi Sings Nina" (BMG) It took 14 years and 13 nominations before New Orleans-born vocal fireball Ledisi finally won her first Grammy Award earlier this year. Her Best Traditional R&B Performance victory for "Anything But You" was long overdue Grammy recognition for the vibrant singer. Ledisi's talent and versatility have been a matter of record since her audacious solo debut album, "Soulsinger," was released in 2000.
Theater & DanceDaily Gazette

THEATRE REVIEW: ‘The Servant of Two Masters’ delivers lots of laughs at Shaker Heritage Society’s Confetti

Under the stars, and occasionally under planes departing Albany International Airport, we thoroughly enjoyed Confetti Stage’s buoyant production of “The Servant of Two Masters,” a 2009 adaptation of the 1789 Carlo Goldoni comedy. Oded Gross, Tracy Young, and Paul James Prendergast have taken the commedia dell’arte-inspired original, added a few...
Theater & Dancemdtheatreguide.com

Theatre Review: ‘The Bluest Eye’ presented by Dominion Stage

Searing is the word that comes to mind in this depiction of intergenerational racism on Black people in this country. Adapted by Lydia R. Diamond from the book by Toni Morrison, the horror and sadness and despair seeps in, mostly, through the use of a highly stylized structure. This is...
Bennington, VTtheberkshireedge.com

THEATER REVIEW: Oldcastle Theatre’s ‘Shakespeare’s Will’ is all about Anne

Oldcastle Theatre Company at Bennington Performing Arts Center. Written by Vern Thiessen, directed by Nathan Stith. The woman reputed to be the wife of poet/playwright William Shakespeare is Anne Hathaway. Little is known about her and scholars have been in dispute about her for centuries. According to Vern Thiessen’s play, “Shakespeare’s Will,” now playing at Oldcastle Theatre Company in the Bennington Performing Arts Center in Bennington, Vermont, at his death Shakespeare left her furniture, the cottage she lived in, and their second bed, the one in which they spent their honeymoon. Traditionally, the best bed was reserved for company. He also left her three children: a girl, Susannah, and twins Judith and Hamnet. Shortly after his father’s death, Hamnet drowned at a seaside resort.
Moviesonstageblog.com

Review: 'SpongeBob the Musical' at Barn Theatre

Take a world faced with impending climate disaster and populate it with science-deniers, immigrant-haters, business people exploiting the public, politicians who form task forces and alarmist journalists. Then, turn it into a musical with the hero a character straight out of Nikelodeon’s late 1990s, early 2000s. Sound like an improbable—or...
East Haddam, CTtheberkshireedge.com

THEATER REVIEW: ‘Little Girl Blue’ is a tour-de-force of Nina Simone’s life and work

Written and conceived by Laiona Michelle, directed by Devanand Janki. “Sit there and count the little raindrops that fall on Little Girl Blue.”. Eunice Wayman, born in 1933 in North Carolina, turned into Nina Simone about 1953, when she started playing cocktail piano in Atlantic City, to disguise herself from family who condemned the sort of music she played. It was a drafted combination of classical and gospel and it birthed a new form of jazz-related, Johann Sebastian Bach-influenced jazz, though she never really considered herself a jazz musician. She ultimately recorded 40 albums and mentored a generation of musicians in a separate school of popular music. Her contralto voice was even more popular than her piano performance style. She considered herself a genius and rightly so. She was also an avid and rabid civil rights enthusiast and worked tirelessly for Black causes. Now she is the subject of two simultaneously produced musicals. The first one, “Little Girl Blue,” is playing for a month at Goodspeed by the River in East Haddam, Connecticut.
Musicamericanahighways.org

Music Reviews: Archival Releases from Nina Simone, Plus Dallas Burrow, Son Volt, Mick Kolassa, & Kate Taylor

Music Reviews: Archival Releases from Nina Simone, Plus Dallas Burrow, Son Volt, Mick Kolassa, & Kate Taylor. If you knew nothing about Nina Simone or her discography, the contents of Little Girl Blue would probably lead you to guess that it was at least her dozenth album. In fact, this newly reissued LP is her 1958 debut, and she recorded its consummate, self-assured vocals and classical music–influenced piano performances when she was all of 24 years old. Not only that, but she completed the whole set in a single day.
MusicPosted by
Hartford Courant

Meet Laiona Michelle, who’s radicalizing the Goodspeed with her Nina Simone musical ‘Little Girl Blue’

When Laiona Michelle walks onto the small stage in the giant outdoor tent where Goodspeed has been doing its shows all summer, she casts an eye on the audience: “Look at all these groovy white people! I can always count on you!” Later, she leads that crowd in a chant of “Power to the People!” Michelle is playing Nina Simone, the legendary singer/pianist who politicized pop music in the 1960s ...
Theater & Danceonstageblog.com

Review: 'Salt-Water Moon' at Guild Festival Theatre

A beautiful August summer evening sets the stage for a most splendid production of David French’s iconic Canadian classic script of the Mercer family which introduces the early lives of parents Jacob and Mary. I’ve seen this play several times before, but this is the first I’ve experienced ‘Salt-Water Moon’...
MusicPopMatters

Nina Simone Thrilled the Jazz Festival Crowds on ‘The Montreux Years’

Despite having such a revered legacy, Nina Simone‘s career got off to a rough start, and things never got much easier for her. After being denied the opportunity to study classical piano at the Curtis Institute of Music due to race, her civil rights anthem “Mississippi Goddamn” got her blackballed in certain quarters of the music industry. She took a sabbatical in Barbados for a time, only to find that there was a warrant out for her arrest due to unpaid taxes (she was withholding payment out of protest against America’s involvement in Vietnam). On stage at the Montreux Jazz Festival, she solemnly told the crowd, “I have decided I will do no more jazz festivals. I will sing for you and share with you a few moments. After which I shall graduate to a higher class, I hope, and I hope you will come with me.”
Bethesda, MDmdtheatreguide.com

Theatre Review: ‘The Day Emily Married’ at Quotidian Theatre Company

Originally titled “The Indian Fighters” in 1954 when Horton Foote wrote the play, it was presented as “The Day Emily Married” at Silver Spring Stage in 1997 when the Quotidian Theatre Company came into being. Foote himself gave QTC’s co-founder and Artistic Director, Jack Sbarbori, permission to give the play its world premiere after he had unearthed it in the Library of Congress. The company moved to the Writers Center in Bethesda where it will end its 24-year run. This 2021 revival comes full circle and will be the company’s last production, with Sbabori again directing.
Performing Artst2conline.com

Nina Simone Musical at Goodspeed!

Little Girl Blue: The Nina Simone Musical is an exuberant new musical with a tour-de-force performance by award-winning actor Laiona Michelle. From classical music prodigy to “High Priestess of Soul,” this story taps into the legend that is Nina Simone with an honest and powerful portrait of her rich life and her ultimate decline. Feel the passion, joy and pain of a woman adored by millions – then and now.
Theater & Dancemdtheatreguide.com

Theatre Review: ‘Twelfth Night’ presented by Her Majesty & Sons

The Her Majesty & Sons production of “Twelfth Night” is a delightful, quick-paced bit of very midsummer madness that manages to achieve theatrical intimacy even in this time of renewed pandemic restrictions. The outdoor production takes place at the D.C. War Memorial — that fun-size Jefferson Memorial sans statue that...
Kensington, MDmdtheatreguide.com

Theatre Review: ‘And Then There Were None’ at Kensington Arts Theatre

After a hiatus in which much of live theatre was on hold in DMV area, we have a heart-stopper of a show. Kensington Arts Theatre presents the classic of classics, Agatha Christie’s “And Then There Were None,” based on her mystery novel of the same name. Fun fact: this book, by the one of the greatest whodunit writers ever, remains one of the best-selling books of all time. We just love our chills and thrills. Through a complicated series of twists and turns navigated by talented actors dealing with compromised characters, KAT provides a most enjoyable evening of suspenseful guesswork.
CelebritiesMinnesota Spokesman-Recorder

REVIEW: Music soars in entertaining biopic about the Queen of Soul

“They want to hear you sing,” says Rev. C.L. Franklin (Forest Whitaker) to his 10-year-old daughter Aretha (Skye Dakota Turner). And she did. Eventually singing herself into 25 Grammys, a posthumously awarded Pulitzer Prize Special Citation, and the history books. How Franklin became the Queen of Soul and loved by...
Theater & Dancetheartsdesk.com

2:22 A Ghost Story, Noël Coward Theatre review - unconvincing, sporadically amusing genre play

A night of expectations: from left, Jake Wood, Julia Chan, Lily Allen and Hadley FraserImages (c) Helen Murray. That’s not to say that any genre piece is easy to write or to stage. Since the structure is so tight, the expectations set and the narrative arc visible from curtain-up to curtain call, chiselling out the characters, finding the (if you will) poetry in the story, making the show sing is all the greater the challenge. It’s quite fun stepping outside the world created for us by director Matthew Dunster, and mentally going behind the scenes, imagining one of those time-lapse films in the style of a stadium being constructed, working out how the suspense gets into the play and how it grows in our imaginations. That meta stuff has a somewhat ghostly quality to it, after all.
Musicalbumism.com

Ledisi Gracefully Navigates the Daunting Task of Covering the Inimitable Nina Simone on ‘Ledisi Sings Nina’ | Album Review

There is no shortage of those who have paid tribute to the legendary Nina Simone—her influence and genius is as deep as the Marianas trench in the Pacific Ocean. The last few years have brought more and more focus to the complex artist in the form of documentaries, books and tribute albums. Lauryn Hill did a sterling job with her interpretations of “Black Is The Color Of My True Love’s Hair” and “Wild Is The Wind,” whilst Alice Smith brought her own inimitable style to “I Put A Spell On You” on 2015’s Nina Revisited.

Comments / 0

Community Policy