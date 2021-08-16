Cancel
Tim Tebow's only chance at making a catch in his debut was hilariously taken away by a teammate

By Charles Curtis
 5 days ago
OK, so we know that Tim Tebow’s blocking, er, leaves something to be desired (that’s being kind), as we saw not once but a second time in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ first preseason game against the Cleveland Browns.

But what about the other part of a tight end’s duties, catching footballs?

It looks like there was a chance Tebow could have caught a pass … but teammate Tavon Austin was in the vicinity as the ball was thrown by Gardner Minshew and it was the wide receiver who made the reception.

Did someone make a mistake on the route? Should that have been a Tebow ball? See for yourself:

Oops. Given the reaction to those blocks, imagine what it would have been like if he had caught that pass.

