Fargo, ND

NDT - Red River Regional Marksmanship Center - August 16

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
valleynewslive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Terry Suchy, operations manager at the Red River Regional Marksmanship Center, joins us to talk about upcoming events and opportunities. RRRMC hosts ladies night and youth classes. They are also having a dedication ceremony for a new flagpole and there’s a gun show coming up on September 10 and 11. You can buy, sell or trade at the “Best Little Gun Show in the F-M Area.” Hours are Friday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

