Culture-hopping Across the Ages

By Bogdan Robert Mateș
gamewatcher.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHumankind positions itself smartly, aiming to shake some of the 4X strategy subgenre’s foundations, add other small tweaks to its recipe, while maintaining enough familiarity to let anyone hop in and leave their mark on history. With it, developer Amplitude Studios treads new ground, trading sci-fi and fantasy for a...

www.gamewatcher.com

Hip HopHipHopDX.com

How Hip Hop Transformed Japanese Culture

“Hip Hop in America … is freedom,” acclaimed Japanese DJ-producer dj honda said in the first episode of the Takahiro Shiraishi-directed Hip Hop Originals. Sponsored by adidas Tokyo with creative direction and production by AtariPunk Tokyo’s Brendan Cravitz, the three-part mini-documentary traces the genre’s early underground beginnings in Japan to its present mainstream success.
Video Gamesgamewatcher.com

Humankind GeForce Now Support - What to Know About It

Humankind is now out letting 4X enthusiasts try their hand at creating their own civilization from a mix of cultures while having their fame eclipse that of their competitors. As one of the most anticipated strategy games of the year, it has likely caught the eye of players who're still gaming on older hardware and which are asking themselves if GeForce Now support might be on the cards.
Video Gamesgamewatcher.com

Humankind Outpost Guide - How to Attach Outposts to A City

Outposts are one of the first significant differences you'll notice between Humankind and other 4X strategy games. Not only do they take away from the pressure of potentially plopping down your first settlement in the 'wrong' spot, but the ability to attach Outposts to Cities changes how you think about expansion and building districts.
Video Gamesgamewatcher.com

Humankind Destroy City - How to Ransack the City Center

Whether through warfare or diplomatic demands, you can end up controlling quite a few cities in Humankind. Not all of them will be useful, though, and having a city that doesn't fit your plans send you over the city cap is far from ideal. Unfortunately, the game also has a very roundabout way of destroying cities and doesn't clearly explain the importance of its Ransack action.
Video Gamesgamewatcher.com

Humankind Force Surrender - How It Works

Sooner or later, war becomes inevitable in Humankind. Whether because of an important resource or one's pure desire to paint more of the map in their color, armies will clash and people will die. One way to see a war to its end, and possibly the one you'll use the most, is to Force Surrender. Here's how it works.
Video Gamesgamewatcher.com

Humankind Vassals - How Vassalage Works

Humankind's wars involve lots of bloodshed and destruction but they don't always have to end with one civilization gobbling up a bunch of the other's cities. Instead, the victor could get themselves some Vassals to rule over. Vassalage is only an option at the end of a War in Humankind...
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Tales of Arise Interview – Development, Combat, World Design, and More

Bandai Namco’s Tales of series has been around for a long, long time, but it’s taking probably it’s biggest step forward to date with the upcoming Tales of Arise. Developed on a new engine, promising revamped combat, higher production values, and more, the upcoming action RPG is looking to widen the series’ audience more than ever before, and what’s been shown of the game so far certainly looks quite exciting. We recently had the chance to reach out to its developers with some of our most burning questions about the game, and learned quite a bit in the process. Below, you can read our conversation with Yusuke Tomizawa, producer on Tales of Arise and the Tales of series.
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

CrisTales Review

Nowadays, companies making games have shied away from the deep waters of JRPGs and other adjacent games. The time investment to make one is incredible, and while the market has grown there are other titles that are simpler to make for much higher payoff. Now, independent studios have tossed their hat in the ring by being the ones spearheading a lot of games reminiscent of the golden JRPG era. CrisTales is a result of this, and it feels like a genuine love letter from someone who found a spark of magic in those older games. With the powers of future, present, and past; CrisTales delivers both a nostalgic and unique experience. Even though there is a lot of new, some older tropes sacrifice quality of life to try and bring back an older JRPG feel.
Video Gamesgamewatcher.com

Fanasty cRPG Black Geyser: Couriers of Darkness Combat Trailer Showcases Fearsome Griffons, Ghoulish Undead, and More

Co-publishers GrapeOcean Technologies and V Publishing have entered the final stretch leading up to the Steam Early Access release of fantasy cRPG Black Geyser: Couriers of Darkness. Inspired by subgenre classics such as Baldur's Gate and Icewind Dale, the title sees players exploring a unique world while facing challenging opponents in real-time with pause combat, the latter of which you can sample in the exclusive trailer below.
Wisconsin Stateyesterdaysisland.com

Culture Clash

The big red sign said “Stop! Don’t come in! Stay Outside!”. Lily was picking up sandwiches and drinks and cookies. Lily was wearing a darling beach coverup with tassels and little silvery beads. Her sandals didn’t exactly match, but they didn’t clash either. They were cute. And she was receiving a text.
AstronomyAccuWeather

A full moon unlike any other in 2021 to rise this weekend

The weekend will feature an uncommon event in the night sky, although for those that don’t know what is happening, it may go unnoticed. A full moon is set to rise on Saturday evening, appearing similar to others that rise throughout the year, but this one will be different than every other full moon in 2021. Saturday night’s full moon will be a blue moon.
Entertainmentthesource.com

“All the Streets Are Silent” Documentary Highlights the Intersection of Skateboard and Hip-hop Culture

With the Olympics in full swing, there’s been no shortage of controversy surrounding the games. However, one major bright spot has been the addition of skateboarding, which made its debut in this year’s Olympic lineup. While skateboarding has been a mainstay of pop culture for decades, few know of the sport’s strong ties to the hip-hop community. However, the documentary film “All the Streets Are Silent” changes that, showing the influence and cross-culturaziation that the skateboard and hip-hop communities had on the other’s culture.
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: God Chooses a Planet to Spend His Vacation In

One very fine day, God called one of his angels and expressed his desire to go on vacation. The angel was delighted to hear the news and asked God how he could be of help. After discussing the matter with his angel for some time, God realized that he couldn't decide where to go for vacation. Indeed, there were endless options at his disposal, but it was very hard to choose one.
Video Gamesgamewatcher.com

Humankind Crossplay - What to Know About Cross-Platform Support

Humankind aims to shake up the historical 4X strategy landscape as it moves away from traditional factions and brings a series of other tweaks to its recipe. Since it supports both single-player and multiplayer modes at launch, this begs the question of whether or not crossplay and cross-platform support are also available.
Video Gamesgamewatcher.com

Civilization 6 Console Commands and Cheats

Civilization 6 is still going strong five years on. Having wrapped up its Frontier Pass earlier this year, tens of thousands of players continue to place down districts and take on both AI and each other. But whether you're a seasoned veteran or newbie, you may, at some point, want to use console commands and cheats to spice things up or make your life easier.
Astronomyskyandtelescope.org

Learn to Star-hop in the August Sky

Nothing warms my heart like vinyl records, wood stoves, and paper charts. In an increasingly digital world, a return to analog is as useful as it is whimsical. Join me tonight in exploring the sky in classic fashion, with an old-school telescope, as we brush up on our chart-reading skills.

