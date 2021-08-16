Cancel
Mrs. Cassie Woolard Marcom, wife of the late James Leonard Marcom, passed away Friday August 6, 2021 at the Piedmont Regional Medical Center in Athens, GA. She was 90. Mrs. Marcom was born November 14, 1930 in Willow Springs, NC, a daughter of the late David Henry Woolard and Novie Ashworth Woolard. She spent most of her adult life in Cary, NC and was a retired teacher’s assistant with the Wake County Public School System. She was a member of Reedy Creek Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School and assisted with VBS and WMU. She loved to cook, bake, decorate cakes, craft, sew and work in her garden. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother.

