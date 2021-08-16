Cancel
WWE

The New Day Call Baron Corbin The Best Thing In WWE, Want To See Him Beat Goldberg For $1 Million

By Robert DeFelice
Fightful
 4 days ago
The New Day praises Baron Corbin for being the best thing in wrestling right now.*. The former WWE King of the Ring, Baron Corbin, has fallen on hard times. Going from royalty to broke instantly after losing his crown to new WWE Intercontinental Champion, Shinsuke Nakamura. in the weeks that followed, Baron Corbin would appear on WWE television looking disheveled and despondent, asking fans and his fellow WWE Superstars for any spare stack of $1,000 that they had lying around.

