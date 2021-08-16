Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Video Streaming Market Statistics 2021: Hyper Growth Recorded in the Future due to Increase in Internet Users

Las Vegas Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRise in live streamed content, increasing adoption of cloud-based video streaming solutions, and upsurge in popularity of video game streaming services propel the growth of the global video streaming market. According to the report, the global video streaming industry was estimated at $38.56 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $149.34 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 18.3% during the estimated period.

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Streaming#Statistics#On Demand Video#Cagr#Amazon Prime Video#Amazon Com Inc#Brightcove Inc#Baidu Inc#Netflix Inc#Akamai Technologies Hulu#Llc#Amr#Avenue#Pdf#Allied Market Research#Allied Analytics Llp#Life Sciences#Ict Media#Aerospace Defense#Bfsi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Superfoods Market To Show Strong Growth & Demand | Ardent Mills, ADM, Boulder Brands, DR. SCHÄR AG/SPA

The ' Superfoods market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Superfoods market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Superfoods market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.
TrafficLas Vegas Herald

Railway Cybersecurity Market | Trends, Growth, Analysis

According to the new market research report "Railway Cybersecurity Market by Type (Infrastructural & Onboard), Offering, Security Type (Network, Application, Endpoint, System Administration and Data Protection), Application (Passenger & Freight), Rail Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2027″, Published by MarketsandMarkets™, Railway Cybersecurity Market is estimated to be USD 6.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period, to reach USD 10.6 billion by 2027.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Southeast Asia B2C E-Commerce Market Report 2021: International Comparisons, Trends, Sales And Shares, Internet Users And Shoppers, Products, Payment Methods And Players

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Southeast Asia B2C E-Commerce Market 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Asian B2C E-Commerce market continued accelerating during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The B2C E-Commerce market in Asia saw significant growth during the coronavirus pandemic and was expected to continue...
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Accounting Budgeting Software Market Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Worldwide Accounting Budgeting Software Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Worldwide Accounting Budgeting Software market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Payroll Software Market May Set New Growth Story | Oracle, Ultimate software, SumTotal Systems

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Worldwide Payroll Software Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Worldwide Payroll Software market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Artificial Intelligence in Business Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Google, Microsoft, IBM

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Artificial Intelligence in Business Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Artificial Intelligence in Business market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Royal Jelly Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 : Thompson Health, Durham's Bee Farm, Swanson Vitamins

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Royal Jelly Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Royal Jelly market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Whole Genome Amplification Market May Set a New Epic Growth Story | Merck, QIAGEN, GENERAL ELECTRIC

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Whole Genome Amplification Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Whole Genome Amplification market outlook.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Natural Rubber Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Kent Elastomer, Rubfila International, Reliablea

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Natural Rubber Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Natural Rubber market outlook.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Iot In Aviation Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Microsoft, IBM, Wind River

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Worldwide Iot In Aviation Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Worldwide Iot In Aviation market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Sugar Free Chewing Gum Growing Demand to Boost the Market Growth | Wrigley Company, Cadbury Trebor Bassett, Lotte

The ' Sugar Free Chewing Gum market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Sugar Free Chewing Gum market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Sugar Free Chewing Gum market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

SaaS Enterprise Applications Software Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Aplicor, Adaptive Insights, Daptiv

AMA Research recently released research coverage on Global SaaS Enterprise Applications Software Market that evaluates and provides market size, trend, and estimation to 2026. The SaaS Enterprise Applications Software market study provides ready-to-access and self-analyzed study with significant research data proves to be a useful document for managers, industry consultants and key executives to better understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and competitors development activities.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

iPad Painting Software Market to Witness Massive Growth by Adobe, Linearity, Wacom

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "iPad Painting Software Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the iPad Painting Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Affogato Coffee Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | McCafe, Gevalia, Nescafe, Folgers

Worldwide Affogato Coffee Market In-depth Research Report 2021, Forecast to 2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Worldwide Affogato Coffee Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Starbucks, Costa Coffee, McCafe, Gloria Jeans, Dunkin Donuts, Peet's Coffee, Lavazza, Caribou Coffee, Nescafe, Folgers, Maxwell House & Gevalia.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Jewelry Retail Software Market May See a Big Move | Orderica, Valigara, MPI Systems

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Worldwide Jewelry Retail Software Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Lightspeed, ACE POS Solutions, Orderica, Valigara, MPI Systems, Inc., ShopKeep, RepairShopr, Smartwerks, Logic Mate & Mi9 Retail etc.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Internal Audit Management Software Market Next Big Thing | Resolver, Gensuite, Tronixss

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Worldwide Internal Audit Management Software Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Resolver, Gensuite, Wolters Kluwer/TeamMate, Plan Brothers, Optial, Perillon Software, ProcessGene, Oversight Systems, MasterControl, ComplianceBridge, Tronixss, Reflexis Systems, SAI Global, Isolocity, Insight Lean Solutions & AuditFile etc.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Anti Aging Services Market May See Big Move | Allergan, Estee Lauder, L'Oreal

Worldwide Anti Aging Services Market In-depth Research Report 2021, Forecast to 2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Worldwide Anti Aging Services Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Allergan, Inc., Elizabeth Arden, Procter & Gamble, L'Oreal SA, Cynosure SA, Age Sciences, Inc., Estee Lauder, Inc., Solta Medical, Inc., Beiersdorf AG & Lumenis, Ltd.

Comments / 0

Community Policy