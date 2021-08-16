Investigators Announce Probe Into Tesla Autopilot Crashes That Resulted in 17 Injuries and 1 Death
American auto safety regulators opened a formal safety probe into Tesla’s Autopilot program on Friday following a number of crashes that involved emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced the probe Monday, pointing out that since January 2018, it found 11 crashes in which Tesla vehicles “encountered first responder scenes and subsequently struck one or more vehicles involved with those scenes." In those, it said, there were 17 injuries and one death.www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com
