Report: 'No Bones Shattered' For Joseph Ossai, Could Be Ready for Regular Season Opener

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 5 days ago

CINCINNATI — Defensive end Joseph Ossai put on a show in his NFL debut on Saturday night in the Bengals' 19-14 win over the Buccaneers.

The rookie finished with three tackles (one for loss), one sack and two quarterback hits. Unfortunately, he suffered a right wrist injury in the third quarter and didn't return to the game.

The Bengals believe he may have broken his wrist, but they're waiting on test results.

Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports that Ossai's wrist isn't shattered and that he could still be ready for Week 1.

"No bones shattered and the initial sense is he's going to be OK and he'll be back in time for the opener," Hobson wrote.

Ossai had a cast on his right wrist when the Bengals boarded the plane to fly back to Cincinnati after the game.

This is good news overall. Hopefully there isn't even a fracture in his wrist, but if there is, it may be minor enough that it can heal in time for the Bengals' regular season opener on Sunday, Sept. 12 against the Vikings.

