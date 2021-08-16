Arthur Brown and Martin Barre to headline A New Day Festival in August 2021
The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown will be headlining the main stage on Saturday at 2021's A New Day Festival. The event, which runs between August 20-22 at Mt Ephraim Gardens in Faversham, Kent, will also see Martin Barre reuniting with fellow former Jethro Tull members Clive Bunker and Dee Palmer on the Friday night. They'll be performing the whole of Aqualung in its entirety alongside other classic Tull music.www.loudersound.com
