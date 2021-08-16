Arthur Brown and Martin Barre to headline A New Day Festival in August 2021

The city of Lewisville announced last week that Dwight Yoakam and Old 97’s will headline the city’s annual Western Days festival, Sept. 24-25, in Old Town Lewisville. Yoakam has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, and he is a 21-time nominated, multiple GRAMMY Award winner, according to a city news release. He has 12 gold albums and nine platinum or multi-platinum albums, with five of those albums topping Billboard’s Country Albums chart and another 14 landing in the Top 10. Yoakam is a recipient of the Artist of the Year award from the Americana Music Association, the most prestigious award offered by the organization, and he was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in the Songwriter/Artist category at the 49th anniversary Gala in 2019. Yoakam has also appeared in over 40 feature films, including Sling Blade and Panic Room. He will perform on Sept. 25.