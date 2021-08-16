Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Arthur Brown and Martin Barre to headline A New Day Festival in August 2021

By Prog
loudersound.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Crazy World Of Arthur Brown will be headlining the main stage on Saturday at 2021's A New Day Festival. The event, which runs between August 20-22 at Mt Ephraim Gardens in Faversham, Kent, will also see Martin Barre reuniting with fellow former Jethro Tull members Clive Bunker and Dee Palmer on the Friday night. They'll be performing the whole of Aqualung in its entirety alongside other classic Tull music.

www.loudersound.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Barre
Person
Jethro Tull
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Day#Mostly Autumn#Soft Machine#Osibia#Solstice#Hawkwind
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Festivalthecomedybureau.com

The New York Comedy Festival Announces Its 2021 Headliners

Michelle Wolf, Nick Kroll, Colin Quinn, Marc Maron, Megan Stalter, Michelle Buteau, Norm MacDonald, Gary Gulman, Ronny Chieng, Brian Regan, Alok, Smart Funny & Black Live!, Bill Maher, Andrew Santino, Vir Das, and Tim Dillon are all set to be the top billing of this year’s New York Comedy Festival, which is, indeed happening in person from Nov. 8th-14th.
MusicKerrang

Carcass will now headline Damnation Festival

Leeds metal fest Damnation have announced British death metal legends Carcass will now headline the event – the band’s only UK show this year – after original headliners Pig Destroyer and Wolves In The Throne Room were forced to cancel due to COVID’s effect on touring plans for American bands.
CelebritiesNME

Dionne Warwick set to headline the inaugural Dogepalooza Festival

Soul icon Dionne Warwick has been announced as the first-ever headliner for Dogepalooza, an entire festival dedicated to the Elon Musk-backed cryptocurrency Dogecoin. Described on its website as “an authentic, community-driven” event that organisers aim to launch in “multiple cities and countries around the globe”, the inaugural event is set to go down on October 9, taking place at the Constellation Field in Sugar Land, Texas.
Duluth, MNJamBase

Bon Iver Headlines Water Is Life Festival In Duluth

Bon Iver took the stage on Wednesday for the first time since the pandemic began to headline the Water Is Life festival at Bayfront Waterfront Park in Duluth, Minnesota. Justin Vernon and company played six originals and pair of covers last night. The event also included performances from Mumu Fresh,...
Lewisville, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Dwight Yoakam, Old 97’s headline Lewisville Western Days festival

The city of Lewisville announced last week that Dwight Yoakam and Old 97’s will headline the city’s annual Western Days festival, Sept. 24-25, in Old Town Lewisville. Yoakam has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, and he is a 21-time nominated, multiple GRAMMY Award winner, according to a city news release. He has 12 gold albums and nine platinum or multi-platinum albums, with five of those albums topping Billboard’s Country Albums chart and another 14 landing in the Top 10. Yoakam is a recipient of the Artist of the Year award from the Americana Music Association, the most prestigious award offered by the organization, and he was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in the Songwriter/Artist category at the 49th anniversary Gala in 2019. Yoakam has also appeared in over 40 feature films, including Sling Blade and Panic Room. He will perform on Sept. 25.
Richmond, CApostnewsgroup.com

Blues Lovers Honor Richmond Music Legends at Two-Day Festival August 13-14

World-famous blues musician Jimmy McCracklin got plenty of recognition during his successful life and even more honor is coming his way shortly to commemorate a milestone birthday. The North and Greater Richmond Blues Foundation is staging Celebrating Richmond Music Legends to honor the renowned song writer and musician who spent...
Mountain Grove, MOozarkradionews.com

Chelsea James headlines the Mountain Grove Heritage Festival

Mountain Grove, MO – The Mountain Grove Heritage Festival will be celebrating the Missouri Bicentennial. To help celebrate the 200th birthday of her home state, Chelsea James is headlining the performance. Chelsea is a Nashville recording artist from Ozark, MO that performs country “with a little bit of a rock edge.” Ozark Radio News Spoke with Chelsea James about her upcoming performance:
Tennessee Statethunderboltradio.com

Bret Michaels headlines Tennessee Soybean Festival entertainment

Eighties rocker Bret Michaels will headline the Saturday night entertainment for this year’s Tennessee Soybean Festival in downtown Martin. The lead singer of the 80s rock group Poison will perform at the WK&T Amphitheater in downtown Martin on Saturday, September 11th. Michaels will perform several of Poison’s biggest hits, as well as his solo work.
New Boston, TXKSLA

Former “The Dukes of Hazzard” star to headline New Boston festival

NEW BOSTON, Texas. (KSLA) - The New Boston “Pioneer Days Festival” is planned to end Saturday, Aug. 21 with a bang!. The “Pioneer Days Festival” has been going on for a total of 50-years and is held in Bowie County, Texas. The event will feature multiple musicians to play in the pavilion at the festival grounds in New Boston. The headliner for the event is John Schneider who some may remember as Bo Duke from “The Dukes of Hazzard”. Schneider is also a country music artist with his band, which goes by the name “John Schneider and the Hazzard Band”. He is set to play later in the evening on Saturday.
Moab, UTkzmu.org

Laura Brown and the Moab Music Festival

On the latest Art Talks, host Richard Codd gets the details of the 2021 Moab Music Festival. Guest Laura Brown is the executive director of the fest, which has a long history of being ‘in concert with the landscape.’ Brown explains how they’ve taken it a step further by commissioning pieces by current artists about the Moab area. This commissioning has resulted in this year’s most anticipated performance, ‘Lost Freedom: Japanese American Confinement in the US,’ narrated by someone who lived it – George Takei.
Musicloudersound.com

Roger Chapman - Life In The Pond review

On his first album in 12 years, Roger Chapman delivers a set of songs that reference his entire career, melding together rock’n’roll, soul and blues influences. Multi-instrumentalist (and longtime Family member) Poli Palmer doubles up as producer and co-writer here. His imaginative keyboards add texture and colour, while Procol Harum’s Geoff Whitehorn shines on lead guitar.
Musicloudersound.com

The Moon City Masters are putting fun, sunshine and colour back into rock’n’roll

Harmonising brothers The Moon City Masters have served time in lousy bands but now they're a Technicolour delight, proclaiming "The first step to being awesome is being bad" Meeting Jordan and Talor Steinberg is a little like meeting Bill and Ted. All megawatt smiles, lovable enthusiasm and glossy heads of hair, the 29-year-old twins from NYC exude the same Labrador-esque energy as the 80s film duo. The big difference is that while Bill and Ted’s band (Wyld Stallyns) were notoriously poor, the Moon City Masters are quite the opposite. Not that this was always the case.
Musicdjmag.com

Edge Slayer announces new album, 'Tsureena'

Edge Slayer has announced her forthcoming album. The Louisiana-born, Atlanta-based artist — real name Zarina Crockett — released her most recent EP, 'Dark Thoughts', in September last year, and returns with 'Tsureena' to explore "lurid sexcapades, speculation, and affirmation" through a blend of electronic, pop and R&B. Speaking about the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy