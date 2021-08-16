Cancel
Statistics show drug deaths in 2020 about the same as the previous year

By Sentinel Staff
Keene Sentinel
 4 days ago

New Hampshire has finished tallying last year’s fatal overdoses, which were nearly level with those from the year before. A total of 417 people are known to have died from overdoses in the state in 2020 compared to 415 in 2019. That bucks a national trend of spiking drug deaths in 2020, although drug use is still widespread in New Hampshire. Area treatment providers have cited the expanded availability of naloxone (also known by the brand name Narcan) in New Hampshire in recent years as a key reason more overdoses in 2020 weren’t fatal.

