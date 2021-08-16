Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

The Annual Warren Folks Fest May Just Be One Of Rhode Island’s Most Open Secrets

By Sara Dager
Posted by 
Only In Rhode Island
Only In Rhode Island
 5 days ago

Who doesn’t love a good festival? Music, art, food, community, it’s the perfect way to spend a day! Well luckily there are some awesome festival offerings in Rhode Island this year. One that we are particularly excited for it the fifth annual Warren Folks Fest.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MQClk_0bT6zgfl00
The Collaborative in Warren is on their fifth year of holding this funky little festival, and we think that it gets better every year. The title Folks Fest is a reference to the folk music that will dominate the stages, as well as the lovely community of folks that is created by the festival.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MrVcz_0bT6zgfl00
Unfortunately COVID-19 put a hold on the previous year's festival, but it is back stronger than ever, and as always, outside. So you can feel safe about taking in some music and art and eating some delicious food with space to distance.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HmiA5_0bT6zgfl00
There is a main stage for music featuring many well known Rhode Island acts.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KXKFD_0bT6zgfl00
As well as a smaller satellite stage with even more awesome musicians. The music is timed so no one is playing over anyone else, but there is very little dead air overall. It's that awesome?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iyw3R_0bT6zgfl00
In addition to the music, there is also an active art market and lots of amazing food and drink options.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M2kuv_0bT6zgfl00
This year the festival will feature six artists on the main stage and five on the second stage. Along with 12 food and drink vendors and 35 art stands, the Folks Fest is sure to be a busy day packed full of fun!

With so much to do, we recommend carving out your whole day to take in this festival. To learn more about the music, art, food and drink choices that will be available, go check out the Collaborative’s website. What about the Fifth Annual Warren Folks festival are you most excited for?

Comments / 0

Only In Rhode Island

Only In Rhode Island

1K+
Followers
378
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Rhode Island is for people who LOVE the Ocean State. We publish one Rhode Island article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Secrets#Art#Collaborative
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
LifestylePosted by
Only In Rhode Island

Rhode Island’s Best Kept Camping Secret Is This Waterfront Spot With More Than 90 Glorious Campsites

Camping in New England is such a lovely way to really get back to nature and relax with loved ones. There are so many options for camping out there, from luxury glamping to funky R.V. parks, and they all have a specific appeal. A campground we are really loving right now is the Melville Ponds campgrounds. There are so many ways to camp here that all sorts of travelers will be satisfied.
North Kingstown, RIPosted by
Only In Rhode Island

This Marine Biology Center In North Kingstown Rhode Island Will Make You Feel Like A Kid Again

Sometimes you just want to feel like a kid again. The modern world is stressful and being a grown up is hard work so no one’s going to blame you for just wanting to act like a younger version of yourself for a while! There are lots of great ways to light up your inner child with play, relaxation, and even education. One spot that always seems to do the trick for us is Biomes Marine Biology Center in North Kingstown, Rhode Island.
LifestylePosted by
Only In Rhode Island

You Won’t Want To Drive Through The Most Haunted Town In Rhode Island At Night Or Alone

Who doesn’t love driving through beautiful Rhode Island? With scenery of all types to admire and a different sort of charm in each season, there is never a wrong time to enjoy a road trip in little Rhodey. That said, there might be some spots that you’d rather not be at night! For how small Rhode Island is, the state has it fair share of hauntings, and many have said that driving through certain spots in the dark will send shivers up your spine. Exeter is thought to be one of the most haunted towns in the state, and here’s why you may want to keep your trip there to the daylight hours.
Providence, RIPosted by
Only In Rhode Island

Few People Know A Home In Providence, Rhode Island Has Connections to A Famed French Werewolf

One of the most well known people to come out of Providence Rhode Island, is horror writer H.P. Lovecraft. Not only did he live in Providence for most of his life, but he loved the city deeply, and wrote about it with great frequency. Many of Lovecraft’s stories feature real homes in the city, and we can’t help but wonder if he knew something about those homes that their residents did not! One such story is that of The Shunned House, located on the East Side, this story ties the long history of lycanthropy in with the history of Providence itself.
TravelPosted by
Only In Rhode Island

Follow This Abandoned Railroad Trail For One Of The Most Unique Hikes In Rhode Island

The Ocean State is packed full of absolutely beautiful trails for hiking and biking. We may be small but no one has ever said we aren’t scenic. Rhode Island also used to have a lot more trains running through it, which means now we are left with some gorgeous abandoned railroad trails to follow and explore. One that we really enjoy is the Washington Secondary Rail Trail.
LifestylePosted by
Only In Rhode Island

It’s Official: Rhode Island’s Very Own Bristol Is One Of The Country’s Coolest Small Towns To Visit This Year

A great way to spend a day in Rhode Island is to discover a new small town. We have more than enough of them to take up a lot of your time and each town offers its own sort of charm and appeal that is sure to draw you in. Recently, Matador Network released its list of coolest small towns to visit in 2021 and wouldn’t you know it? Little Rhody made the cut with our very own Bristol, Rhode Island!
Cumberland, RIPosted by
Only In Rhode Island

Discover Ancient History Along This 3.2-Mile Trail In Cumberland, Rhode Island

One of the coolest things about taking a good hike is all the good surprises along the way! You never know what is just waiting to be discovered out in the woods or down by the water. One hike that has a lot of cool history is the Monastery Trail in Cumberland Rhode Island! We […] The post Discover Ancient History Along This 3.2-Mile Trail In Cumberland, Rhode Island appeared first on Only In Your State.
Small BusinessPosted by
Only In Rhode Island

One Of The Most Incredible Small Businesses In Rhode Island, Jaswell’s Farm Has Been Family-Owned For More Than A Century

If you grew up in Rhode Island, then you may know about Smithfield’s Apple Valley, which was named for the growth of the apple economy around the turn of the 20th century. Around that time, in 1899, a man by the name of Nicholas Jaswell (nee Nicola Gesualdi) started his own farm several years after he emigrated from Italy.
LifestylePosted by
Only In Rhode Island

Cool Off This Summer With A Visit To These 7 Rhode Island Waterfalls

Rhode Island is not always a person’s first thought when they’re looking for waterfalls, but we actually have a good collection of falls of all shapes and sizes. Because they are not as well known, they are also less trafficked, which makes for a peaceful visit for you and anyone you might want to bring […] The post Cool Off This Summer With A Visit To These 7 Rhode Island Waterfalls appeared first on Only In Your State.
TravelPosted by
Only In Rhode Island

9 Places In Rhode Island That Are Like A Tropical Oasis In The Summer

Now you may not think of Rhode Island first when you’re trying to replicate a tropical vacation, but actually, it might be the perfect place to do that and save yourself the cost of a pricey plane ticket! Surrounded by miles of gorgeous beaches with all types of terrain, just make sure to bring your […] The post 9 Places In Rhode Island That Are Like A Tropical Oasis In The Summer appeared first on Only In Your State.
TravelPosted by
Only In Rhode Island

There’s No Better Place To Spend Your Summer Than These 7 Hidden Rhode Island Spots

Summer in Rhode Island is really something special, there are stunning beaches, delicious fresh seafood, and fun around every corner! It’s tough to be bored in the Ocean States hot months. However, one issue is that Rhode Island summers are not exactly a secret anymore, a lot of spots are guaranteed to be packed from […] The post There’s No Better Place To Spend Your Summer Than These 7 Hidden Rhode Island Spots appeared first on Only In Your State.
Barrington, RIPosted by
Only In Rhode Island

Explore The Osamequin Nature Trails In Barrington Rhode Island For That Wonderful, Scenic Experience You Need

After all of this time cooped up inside, we’ve all probably been thinking about how to get out into nature as much as possible lately. Well luckily, Rhode Island has lots of opportunities to do just that! With beaches, forests, and everything in between, the Ocean State offers countless opportunities to get out and get some fresh air. For a fantastic day out, we really love the Osamequin Nature Trails in Barrington.
Providence, RIPosted by
Only In Rhode Island

Run, Don’t Walk To Palo Tapas Bar In Providence Rhode Island, Before Word Gets Out

If you’re looking for a place to enjoy an affordable, locally sourced, and tasty meal, look no further than Rhode Island. You might not expect it, but the smallest state offers cuisine from a multitude of cultures with different price points, ambiances, and flavors you may never have had the chance to try before. Right now we are obsessed with the relatively new Palo Tapas Bar in Providence, a perfect place to try something you haven’t in a relaxing and beautiful environment.
Providence, RIPosted by
Only In Rhode Island

This Author-Themed Walking Tour Of Providence, Rhode Island’s East Side Is Perfect For Your Next Outing

Providence Rhode Island might not be where you think of first when you think of the American literary cannon, in fact, the city has been previously referred to as an “intellectual backwater,” but we don’t take kindly to this title because it’s simply untrue! Providence has a rich history of authors who lived and worked within its borders, and this educational walking tour of the East Side will teach you about a few of them!
LifestylePosted by
Only In Rhode Island

This Old School Pinball Arcade In Pawtucket, Rhode Island Will Satisfy Everyone’s Inner Child

Sometimes we just want to go back to our childhoods and spend some time playing arcade games with our friends! The simplicity of hitting buttons and watching the lights flash and balls move can send you right back in time in the most comforting way. Luckily Rhode Island has a few fun spots to do […] The post This Old School Pinball Arcade In Pawtucket, Rhode Island Will Satisfy Everyone’s Inner Child appeared first on Only In Your State.
Pawtucket, RIPosted by
Only In Rhode Island

One Of The Most Unique Towns In America, Pawtucket Is Perfect For A Day Trip In Rhode Island

Rhode Island may be the smallest state, but that doesn’t mean it’s short on fun towns to visit. Pawtucket is often not given more thought than being “just outside of Providence,” but we’re excited to show you why this quirky little town deserves a day trip of its very own. It’s truly amazing how much […] The post One Of The Most Unique Towns In America, Pawtucket Is Perfect For A Day Trip In Rhode Island appeared first on Only In Your State.

Comments / 0

Community Policy