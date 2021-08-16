The Annual Warren Folks Fest May Just Be One Of Rhode Island’s Most Open Secrets

Who doesn’t love a good festival? Music, art, food, community, it’s the perfect way to spend a day! Well luckily there are some awesome festival offerings in Rhode Island this year. One that we are particularly excited for it the fifth annual Warren Folks Fest.

The Collaborative in Warren is on their fifth year of holding this funky little festival, and we think that it gets better every year. The title Folks Fest is a reference to the folk music that will dominate the stages, as well as the lovely community of folks that is created by the festival.

Unfortunately COVID-19 put a hold on the previous year's festival, but it is back stronger than ever, and as always, outside. So you can feel safe about taking in some music and art and eating some delicious food with space to distance.

There is a main stage for music featuring many well known Rhode Island acts.

As well as a smaller satellite stage with even more awesome musicians. The music is timed so no one is playing over anyone else, but there is very little dead air overall. It's that awesome?

In addition to the music, there is also an active art market and lots of amazing food and drink options.

This year the festival will feature six artists on the main stage and five on the second stage. Along with 12 food and drink vendors and 35 art stands, the Folks Fest is sure to be a busy day packed full of fun!

With so much to do, we recommend carving out your whole day to take in this festival. To learn more about the music, art, food and drink choices that will be available, go check out the Collaborative’s website. What about the Fifth Annual Warren Folks festival are you most excited for?