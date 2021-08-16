Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cleveland Indians P Triston McKenzie jokes about near-perfect game

WKYC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. After retiring the first 23 batters he faced, Triston McKenzie surrendered a two-out hit to Harold Castro in the bottom of the eighth inning of the Cleveland Indians' 11-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

www.wkyc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Triston Mckenzie
Person
Harold Castro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Indians#The Detroit Tigers#Espn#Sportscenter#The Seattle Mariners#The Tampa Bay Rays#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Triston McKenzie: Picks up quality start

McKenzie allowed two runs on four hits and one walk with five strikeouts through six innings, taking a no-decision in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to Oakland. McKenzie got better as the game went on Tuesday night, striking out four consecutive Oakland batters in his third trip through the order. The only damage to his line came on a Sean Murphy RBI double in the second and a Seth Brown solo homer in the fourth. While this is McKenzie's fifth straight start in which he has allowed multiple earned runs, the 24-year-old needed just 86 pitches to get through six innings and scored a quality start. McKenzie has never thrown more than 93 pitches in a start in his career, suggesting that there is a limit as to how far Cleveland will push him. However, he has now gone six or more innings in four of his last six starts. To give that number some context, the lanky right-hander didn't venture beyond 5.1 innings in any of his first 11 starts this season.
MLBPosted by
ClevelandBaseballInsider

Triston Mckenzie - So Close To History

Indians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie was so close to etching his name in Major League Baseball history. The hard-throwing right hander was four outs shy of a perfect game in Sunday’s start against the Tigers in Detroit. There have only been 24 perfect games in MLB History. Who ruined the...
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Triston McKenzie: Twirls eight shutout innings

McKenzie (2-5) earned the win Sunday over Detroit. He threw eight shutout innings of one-hit ball with a season-high 11 strikeouts and no walks. McKenzie carried a perfect game into the eighth inning before Harold Castro broke up the bid with a two-out single. The right-hander has had a few gems this season, but Sunday's was arguably the brightest of them all as he notched his fourth quality start in his last five outings. Despite his strong pitching lately, McKenzie still has a 5.12 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 99:46 K:BB across 84.1 innings. He lines up for a home start versus the Angels next weekend.
MLBCleveland News - Fox 8

McKenzie loses perfect game bid in 8th on single; Tribe beats Detroit 11-0

DETROIT (AP) — Harold Castro of the Detroit Tigers knocked a clean single to right field to end a perfect game bid by Cleveland’s Triston McKenzie with two outs in the eighth inning Sunday. Castro hit a ball sharply to shallow right on McKenzie’s 100th pitch. The Indians haven’t completed...
MLBchatsports.com

N&N: Triston McKenzie comfortable in pursuit of history

With the win, Cleveland improves to 57-59. A .500 finish would be reasonable enough for this group. Catcher Austin Hedges is supposed to be the veteran. He’s supposed to keep his pitchers focused and serene on the mound and in the dugout. Sunday he was nervous. Indians rookie Triston McKenzie...
MLBfantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Category Analysis: Mike Zunino, Josh Rojas, Triston McKenzie

It’s that time again! Time to turn your attention to the waiver wire to help rescue those waning categories bringing your team down. These 11 players rostered in 50 percent or less of Yahoo leagues will likely aid you in multiple categories, with their primary contributions coming in the heading under which they are listed.
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Triston McKenzie can help teams down stretch

Dealing with injuries is part of the sports and, well, life. Fantasy owners watched Chris Bassitt land on the injured list this week after taking a 100 mph line drive to his face. Anthony DeSclafani left Wednesday’s game early with ankle discomfort and is listed as day-to-day. Those injuries come after a recent COVID-IL stint for Gerrit Cole, long-term or season-ending injuries to stud pitchers such as Jacob deGrom, Tyler Glasnow and Shane Bieber, and a multitude of ailments to countless other key rotation pieces.
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

TBS Reportedly Finds Replacement For Ernie Johnson For NLCS

Ernie Johnson won’t be on the call for the NLCS on TBS this October. Johnson is an integral member on the fan-favorite Inside the NBA. The beloved NBA show will begin in mid-October, which is the same time this year’s NLCS will be. TBS, as a result, is shifting Johnson’s responsibilities primarily to the NBA. He’s still expected to be on the call for TBS for the opening rounds of the MLB Playoffs.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Washington Football Team Name News

We’re getting closer and closer to the Washington Football Team finally announcing its new name. The franchise has reportedly cut its options down to three. The rebranding of the WFT has been a long time coming. There is no set date for when the new moniker will be announced, but logic tells us the organization will want to have one in place in plenty of time for the 2022 season.
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Angels manager Joe Maddon reacts to Jack Morris controversy

Detroit Tigers broadcaster and Hall of Fame pitcher Jack Morris has been suspended by Bally Sports Detroit following an incident last night in which he used a perceived ethnic accent while talking about Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani. The Tigers and manager AJ Hinch have both condemned Morris’ comment,...
MLBPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Jason Benetti returns to calling games after the Chicago White Sox TV voice missed time after testing positive for COVID-19

Chicago White Sox play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti returned to calling games Friday after missing three series because of a positive COVID-19 test. Benetti returned for the team’s three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. “Happy to report I’m back tonight for White Sox baseball,” Benetti wrote in part of a Twitter post. “Sincerely, thank you all for your kind and ...
MLBnumberfire.com

3 MLB FanDuel Studs to Target on Thursday 8/19/21

Just like in other sports, the focal point of your daily fantasy baseball lineups will be your high-salary studs. These guys take up by far the biggest chunk of your cap space, but they also offer the highest ceiling. And in the case of pitchers, the high-salary options typically come with the highest floors, too.

Comments / 0

Community Policy