Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Why Tua's Preseason Debut Was a Big Success

By Alain Poupart
Posted by 
AllDolphins
AllDolphins
 5 days ago

Tua Tagovailoa's final numbers in the preseason opener against the Chicago Bears weren't particularly overwhelming and his day ended with a bad interception.

The first preseason game of his NFL career still should be viewed as an absolute success.

In fact, his performance has to be the single most encouraging thing for the Miami Dolphins and their fans, even ahead of the first-team defense completely shutting down the Bears despite three key starters — Xavien Howard, Byron Jones and Emmanuel Ogbah — being given the day off.

We always caution against reading too much into practice and preseason performances — because opposing defenses won't do nearly as much to confuse a quarterback as they will in the regular season — but focusing on the way Tua threw the ball, it was a really, really good performance.

Tagovailoa finished the game going 8-for-11 for 99 yards with no touchdowns and that one forgettable interception, and he also had a completion to Mack Hollins nullified by a holding penalty on Austin Jackson.

The highlight, of course, was the 50-yard completion to tight end Mike Gesicki — or, at least, that's the way some describe Tua's day — though it wasn't even close to his best throw of the game.

Let's break down his 12 passes (including the one negated by the penalty):

Second-and-8, pass incomplete intended for Adam Shaheen near the sideline

That throw was slightly too far ahead of Shaheen, who left his feet to try to make the grab but couldn't come down with it. While not a perfect throw, it still was catchable.

Third-and-8, pass incomplete intended for Jakeem Grant

Watch Tua's reaction immediately after the play and it's clear he was expecting Grant to go deep with his route instead of breaking it off near the sideline. With Robert Quinn pushing Jackson back and getting close to Tua, he didn't have much choice then but to chuck the ball out of bounds.

Second-and-6, 2-yard completion to Shaheen

This came off a naked bootleg and the play didn't gain much, though the throw was on target.

Third-and-4, 50-yard completion to Gesicki

This one was all about the offensive line and the incredible protection it gave Tua on the play. He was able to just stand in the pocket and scan the field long enough for Gesicki to break free down the middle. The throw wasn't even perfect because Gesicki had to turn back for it a bit, but it still got the job done.

This is now when Tua really got to work.

First-and-goal, 6-yard completion to Mack Hollins

Quick decision, quick throw, right on target, great play to get the Dolphins from the 7 to the 1-yard line.

First-and-10, 16-yard completion to Hollins (negated by the holding penalty)

A deep out to Hollins near the left sideline and a perfect throw by Tua.

First-and-20, 11-yard completion to tight end Durham Smythe

With good protection again, Tagovailoa threw a strike to Smythe between three defenders to put the Dolphins in a position to eventually convert a third down.

Third-and-6, 6-yard completion to Gesicki

This was easily Tua's best throw of the game because Gesicki did not create much separation after making a quick outside move against safety DeAndre Carson-Houston, the same guy who would pick off Tua later. There was very little room for Tua to get the ball to Gesicki, and he fit the ball through that tight window.

Third-and-9, 14-yard completion to Hollins

Another perfect throw against tight coverage after Hollins ran a deep square-in pattern. Adding to the degree of difficulty here was that the pocket was collapsing on Tua as he threw the ball, and Jackson fell into him just after he released the ball.

First-and-10, 7-yard completion to running back Malcolm Brown

After looking downfield, Tua eventually got pressured by the Bears and did a good job of simply dumping the ball off to Brown for a very good gain on first down.

First-and-10, 3-yard completion to running back Myles Gaskin

Nothing special about this one, though Tua made a good decision to just shovel the ball forward to Gaskin after he started scrambling to his left.

First-and-10, pass intercepted by Carson-Houston

Yeah, that was the one bad play by Tua and it wasn't so much that he tried to force a late throw to Shaheen in the end zone between two defenders, but the replay clearly showed Shaheen wide open early in the play and Tua seemingly looking in his direction before looking right and then going back to Shaheen.

That one, easily correctable mistake paled in comparison to the great throws that Tua made. And it's those throws that should be remembered from the game at Chicago.

It's actually not farfetched to say he threw the ball better than he did at any time during his rookie season.

And that's why, without question, the preseason opener was such a success when it comes to Tua's performance.

Comments / 0

AllDolphins

AllDolphins

Miami, FL
101
Followers
422
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

AllDolphins is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Miami Dolphins

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Shaheen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#Jakeem Grant#Mack Hollins Quick
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Game Haus

Previewing the Dolphins Game Against the Atlanta Falcons

The Dolphins will have their second preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons this coming Saturday. The current betting line on this game -5 in favor of the Miami Dolphins. Miami will get their first chance in a long to play in front of the Dolphins Faithful, as this will be their first game at Hard rock Stadium since before the COVID 19 Pandemic. Before the game on Saturday, The Dolphins and Falcons will be holding joint practices on August 18 and 19, which will help both teams see different players and schemes during training camp. This will also give the Dolphins Insight into what they might see during their upcoming preseason game. This article will be previewing the Dolphins game against the Atlanta Falcons.
NFLchatsports.com

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins starters to play in preseason game at Chicago Bears

The NFL modified the schedule for the 2021 season, essentially turning a preseason game into a regular season contest, giving each team 17 games during the regular season. That move, though, shortened the preseason to three games (plus the Hall of Fame game for two teams). How do teams use the preseason to prepare? Which game will be the “dress rehearsal” game? And, do you play your starters in the first preseason game, a contest that traditionally is heavy on depth and bubble players?
NFLSporting News

Twitter has mixed reactions to Tua Tagovailoa's 2021 preseason debut with Dolphins

Dolphins fans got to see the much-anticipated preseason debut of Tua Tagovailoa on Saturday, and the second-year quarterback didn't disappoint against the Bears. Tagovailoa, no longer in a quarterback competition with veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, is the clear starter for Miami, starting the game as the team's unquestioned starter. He saw action in three drives against Chicago, who was breaking in a rookie of its own in Justin Fields.
NFLchatsports.com

Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa Not Concerned That Three Starting WR Still Missing

MIAMI GARDENS (AP) — When the Miami Dolphins practiced with and against the Atlanta Falcons on Wednesday, Tua Tagovailoa once again was without the three wide receivers listed as starters on the team’s depth chart. The second-year quarterback says it’s not a big deal that veterans DeVante Parker, Will Fuller...
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

Aaron Rodgers’ Fiancée Shailene Woodley Says the NFL Quarterback is Teaching Her a ‘Whole New World’

Shailene Woodley said Aaron Rodgers is teaching her the game of football, but it’s not going great. At least, she said, she enjoys watching him play. Woodley was on Late Night with Seth Meyers earlier this week when the topic came up. The Divergent actress said there has been a big learning curve in understanding what’s happening on the field. Even though her fiance, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, hasn’t pressed her to watch his games.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Terrell Owens News

Terrell Owens hasn’t played for an NFL team since 2012, but the Hall of Famer still believes he has what it takes to compete at the professional level. During an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Owens had a message for anyone who thinks his playing days are long gone.
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Former Alabama running back among early preseason NFL cuts

About 10 days after the Las Vegas Raiders signed former Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough, they have cut ties with him in early training camp cuts. Scarbrough has bounced around the NFL since he was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round (236th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-1, 235-pound running back has made stops with the Cowboys (2018), Jacksonville Jaguars (2018), Seattle Seahawks (2018-19, 2020) and Detroit Lions (2019-20).
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Washington Football Team Name News

We’re getting closer and closer to the Washington Football Team finally announcing its new name. The franchise has reportedly cut its options down to three. The rebranding of the WFT has been a long time coming. There is no set date for when the new moniker will be announced, but logic tells us the organization will want to have one in place in plenty of time for the 2022 season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Reacts To Justin Fields’ NFL Debut

Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Fields crossed paths in college football only once. But they met on the football field as members of the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears respectively yesterday. And Tua liked what he saw from Fields. Speaking to the media after the Bears beat the Dolphins 20-13, Tua...

Comments / 0

Community Policy