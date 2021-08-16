Sidecar Health offers an alternative to healthcare coverage if you missed the Special Enrollment Period
The 2021 Special Enrollment Period, or SEP, for Marketplace healthcare coverage ended yesterday, August 15th, 2021. The SEP was offered to Americans in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, intended to assist people who had lost their jobs or were otherwise uninsured to get coverage. A report released in June by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) revealed that 2 million people had signed up for coverage during the SEP, whether through the federal Marketplace or their home states’ Marketplace, while 81 million getting coverage from Medicaid and other federal programs.www.benzinga.com
