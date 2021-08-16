Wildfires In British Columbia Force Aurora Cannabis To Evacuate Marijuana Farm And Heritage To Abandon Cannabis Facility

A recent report from Flowhub finds the U.S. cannabis industry is worth $61 billion. However, much of the industry will be forced to change once Uncle Sam gets in on the mix. Ask any longtime supporter of the cannabis legalization movement, and they’ll tell you, ready or not, that a taxed and regulated pot market is all the country needs to turn around hard economic times. Think about all the money the federal government can make from tax revenue alone, they often say.