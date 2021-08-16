Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Wildfires In British Columbia Force Aurora Cannabis To Evacuate Marijuana Farm And Heritage To Abandon Cannabis Facility

By Nina Zdinjak
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cannabis growers in the U.S. are not the only ones whose operations have been endangered by wildfires. Canadian companies Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) and Heritage Cannabis Holding (OTCQX: HERTF) are experiencing the same difficulties in British Columbia. According to experts, wildfires intensify every year; they're starting sooner in the season...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
12K+
Followers
67K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aurora Cannabis#Wildfire#Cannabis Cultivation#British#Canadian#Acb#Heritage Cannabis Holding#Otcqx#Hertf#The Bc Wildfire Service#Marijuana Business Daily#Westwold#Mjbiz Daily#Voyage Cannabis Corp#Health Canada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
RetailPosted by
Benzinga

The Valens Company Moves Closer To Entering Quebec Cannabis Market – The Third Largest In Canada

Cannabis products manufacturer The Valens Company Inc. (TSX:VLNS) (OTCQX:VLNCF) revealed Wednesday it had obtained authorization to contract or subcontract with a public body from the Autorité des marchés publics (AMP) in Quebec. This means that Valens, based in Kelowna, British Columbia can now apply to become a registered vendor to supply goods and services in Quebec.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Heritage Cannabis Books Record Sales In The Month Of July; Provides Sales Pipeline Update

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) ("Heritage" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that unaudited sales for July 2021 hit a monthly record of $3.2M, marking the fifth monthly sales record in 2021. The record sales figures for the Company reflect its growing market share, which is correlated to the Company's introduction of innovative products and expanded distribution channels.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Obtains Final Order Of The Supreme Court Of British Columbia Approving Arrangement With Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

PHOENIX, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. ("Harvest") (CSE: HARV, OTCQX: HRVSF), a vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., today announced that it has obtained the final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving the previously announced arrangement agreement, pursuant to which Trulieve Cannabis Corp. has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Harvest.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Benzinga

25% Of Americans Consume Cannabis, Marijuana Use Grew 56% Since 2018: YouGov Study

One in four adults in the United States currently consume cannabis – or have tried some form of it in the last twelve months. That is according to information from a soon-to-be-released study conducted by market research and data analytics firm YouGov and cannabis company Cresco Labs’ Sunnyside retail brand among roughly 5,000 Americans “representative of the U.S. population.”
RetailMedicalXpress

Changes in Canada's cannabis retail market two years after legalization

A recent study by public health researchers published in Drug and Alcohol Review documents the rapid expansion of the cannabis retail market in Canada in the two years following legalization. The researchers found that the legal cannabis market increased from 158 stores (0.5 stores per 100,000 individuals) one month after...
IndustryBenzinga

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Former Anti-Marijuana Congressman Joins Georgia-Based Medical Marijuana Co. And Flowr Corp, Pet Releaf, MariMed, Veritas Fine Cannabis, Flower One, Goodness Growth Each Announce Appointments

The Flowr Corp. Taps Ryan Roebuck To Serve On The Board. Cannabis company The Flowr Corporation (TSX:FLWR) (OTC:FLWPF) announced recently that Ryan Roebuck will join its board of directors. Roebuck is the co-founder and CEO of Edition X, an owner and operator of cannabis retail stores and branded products and...
U.S. Politicsthefreshtoast.com

Shipping Marijuana Around The US May Already Be Legal Due To This

It challenges the conventional wisdom that the federal ban on marijuana gives legalization states free rein to discriminate against outsiders in their local cannabis markets. A Vanderbilt legal paper published in the Boston University Law Review called “Interstate Commerce in Cannabis” shows that shipping cannabis to other states may already be legal and more plot twists lie ahead for the cannabis industry.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Cannabidiol Products (CBD Products) Market to See Major Growth by 2026 | Aurora Cannabis, VIVO Cannabis, The Cronos Group, Medical Marijuana

Latest released the research study on Global Cannabidiol Products (CBD Products) Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Cannabidiol Products (CBD Products) Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Cannabidiol Products (CBD Products). The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada),Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada),MedMen (United States),Terra Tech Corp. (United States),Aphria Inc. (Canada),VIVO Cannabis Inc. (Canada),The Cronos Group (Canada),Medical Marijuana Inc. (United States),The Body Shop (United Kingdom),Cronos Group (Canada)
EnvironmentSeattle Times

British Columbia Battles Nearly 300 Wildfires at Once. Here’s How.

Whole parts of British Columbia are shrouded in opaque clouds of billowing smoke sent churning by the hundreds of wildfires that have raged in the province’s interior region. With more fires burning this season than any since 2018, British Columbia is scorching, trapped in a record-breaking heat wave driven in...
Las Vegas, NVknpr

Marijuana's Green, But Does The Cannabis Industry Follow Suit?

Nevada’s marijuana industry is looking to get greener. From plastic packaging to the electricity needed to grow the plants, the cannabis industry has areas to address to lighten its environmental footprint. The head of the Nevada Dispensary Association told State of Nevada that stakeholders are working on more environmentally friendly...
Economythefreshtoast.com

Is The US Cannabis Market Doomed To Fail Like Canada’s?

A recent report from Flowhub finds the U.S. cannabis industry is worth $61 billion. However, much of the industry will be forced to change once Uncle Sam gets in on the mix. Ask any longtime supporter of the cannabis legalization movement, and they’ll tell you, ready or not, that a taxed and regulated pot market is all the country needs to turn around hard economic times. Think about all the money the federal government can make from tax revenue alone, they often say.
Medical & BiotechBenzinga

This Company Ships Cannabis Products From Colombia To The US: Meet The Latino Behind It

Santa Marta, Magdalena department, Colombian Caribbean. Here, the dry tropical forest biome combines characteristics of jungle areas with those of desert areas. To a large extent, the craze for this paradise spot is owed to its uniqueness: it is a jungle, with desert. In fact, the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta is the highest elevation of land proximate to the sea in the world. These factors create a regulating effect on the climate, making this place one of the most ideal spots to grow cannabis on the planet.
PharmaceuticalsBenzinga

The Week In Cannabis: Cannabis For Veterans, Canopy, Tilray, SMG, Big Earnings, Financings And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of August 2, 2021. Buried deep in the folds of the much-anticipated and discussed ad nauseam 2,702 pages of the $1-trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill is a paragraph that refers to “establishing a clearinghouse to collect and distribute samples and strains of marijuana for scientific research that includes marijuana and products containing marijuana lawfully available to patients or consumers in a State on a retail basis.”
IndustryNewsday

Two LI companies see pot of gold in cannabis greenhouses

Two publicly traded Long Island companies have joined forces to pursue the cannabis greenhouse market. One of companies, Power REIT, a real estate investment trust, in recent months has acquired properties in Colorado, Oklahoma, Maine and Michigan to be used in marijuana cultivation. The other, Millennium Investment & Acquisition Co....

Comments / 0

Community Policy