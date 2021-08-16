(Live Broadcast) Hot Beech Nights | 08.14.21

This year, three of my hometown friends passed away, all of whom were Jewish. I would add “happened to be” but happenstance had nothing to do with it. Growing up Lutheran in a working class suburb of Boston, I lacked soul mates until around 11. I was delivering papers when a fellow in a car yelled, “Hey kid, I hear they’re selling houses around here to Jews. Do you know where?” I didn’t, nor did I then understand the implications of his question — that there were towns where no Jews were allowed, that in the Boston-area of the 1950s anti-Semitism was common.