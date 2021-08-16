Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

(Live Broadcast) Hot Beech Nights | 08.14.21

By Hayley
hotradiomaine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was another #HotBeechNight at Beech Ridge on Saturday! If you missed it, check out the full recap below – It’s all Made Hot In Maine by the Law Offices of Joe Bornstein, Maine lawyers working for Maine people!

hotradiomaine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Broadcast#Law Offices#Lawyers#Hot Radio Maine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
TV & Videoshotradiomaine.com

(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 08.13.21 Are They Hot Or Just ________

08.13.21 Are They Hot Or Just ________… (Intro) Feel Good Friday (Topic) Fill in the blank! Are they hot or are they just _______? (Dirty) Jamie Spears has agreed to step down. Erykah Badu apologizes to the Obamas. Kanye made $7 million off merch for an album that still has not been released. AEG will require staff and concertgoers to be vaccinated. Lizzo and Cardi B drop new music. (5TYNK) Maine health care workers must be vaccinated. FDA approves booster shot. Maine Community College System requiring vaccinations. Maine remains the whitest state in the nation. Free breakfast sandwiches at Wendy’s. (Outro) Does ketchup belong in the fridge?
TV & Videoshotradiomaine.com

(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 08.10.21 Cue The END of Summer

08.10.21 Cue The END of Summer.. (Intro) Pandemic Shortages (Topic) What’s your cue that summer is officially over? (Dirty) Kanye moving to a new stadium? Katie gives Blake her final rose. Live Nation lets performers have final say on concert vaccination requirements. Lizzo and Cardi B collab dropping Friday. Lil Durk throws out the first pitch. (5TYNTK) Covid-19 outbreak in Maine Med’s Emergency Department. More than 80% of Maine adults have received at least 1 Covid-19 vaccine shot. Bangor Principal charged Adult-use cannabis retailers sold over $9 million worth of marijuana products in July. Yelp adds new feature for vaccine requirement details. (Outro) Grass Monkey.
Erie, PAerienewsnow.com

We Found Donna Tucker: "The Most Beautiful Woman in the World"

A mystery is solved and the search is over for Donna Tucker: “The most beautiful woman in the world.”. She's was the subject of a custom sign that appeared under a "Welcome to Erie" sign, leaving many to take to social media, wondering just who she is. We learned Donna...
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: God Chooses a Planet to Spend His Vacation In

One very fine day, God called one of his angels and expressed his desire to go on vacation. The angel was delighted to hear the news and asked God how he could be of help. After discussing the matter with his angel for some time, God realized that he couldn't decide where to go for vacation. Indeed, there were endless options at his disposal, but it was very hard to choose one.
Educationspokanefavs.com

A Tribute to Jewish Friends — and Public Education

This year, three of my hometown friends passed away, all of whom were Jewish. I would add “happened to be” but happenstance had nothing to do with it. Growing up Lutheran in a working class suburb of Boston, I lacked soul mates until around 11. I was delivering papers when a fellow in a car yelled, “Hey kid, I hear they’re selling houses around here to Jews. Do you know where?” I didn’t, nor did I then understand the implications of his question — that there were towns where no Jews were allowed, that in the Boston-area of the 1950s anti-Semitism was common.
Animalshotradiomaine.com

(Local) Rubber Ducky Takeover

A GIANT rubber ducky was spotted in the harbor with “JOY” written across it. You seriously can’t miss this thing. The Belfast harbormaster first saw the duck on Saturday. Since then, locals and tourists have been stopping off to admire the jumbo bath toy. Is JOY the name of a...
Mental Healthhotradiomaine.com

(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 08.18.21 Last Dream You Remember

08.18.21 Last Dream You Remember.. (Intro) Lil Yachty Tweet (Topic) What’s the most recent dream you can remember? (Dirty) Lil Wayne gets candid about his mental health. Drake says he had Covid. Another Kanye listening party. Travis Barker thanks Kourtney for help overcoming his fear of flying. Anderson .Paak gets a new tattoo. (5TYNTK) Maine’s 7 day new Covid-19 case average continues to grow. Portland Public Schools to require universal masking. Red Algae returns to Pine Point Beach. Falmouth shutting down outdoor dining setups. Giant rubber duck mysteriously appears in Belfast. (Outro) Cuts For Class.
Musichotradiomaine.com

(Contest) Win Tickets To See WizKid

Listen to Ryan Deelon and Tara Fox at 8am for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Wizkid live at the Orpheum Theatre in Boston on Friday, September 10th!. Made Hot in Maine by Zero Gravity Extracts. Find your favorite flower products in dispensaries across Maine! Now delivering to Portland, Biddeford and Sanford areas.
New York City, NYthecomedybureau.com

Live at the Barbershop (in NYC)

The show takes place in a real East Village Barbershop (Sometimes On Rooftops) and always featuring killer comics from TV, special guest drop-ins and amazing crowds.
Books & LiteratureWorthington Daily Globe

It was (a dark and stormy) night

You can’t not love Snoopy. He’s far more than an ordinary beagle belonging to the loveable loser, Charlie Brown. Snoopy imaginatively transforms himself into personas like Joe Cool or the World War I Flying Ace (mounted on top of his doghouse shaped Sopwith Camel bi-plane clad with leather helmet, goggles and scarf blowing in the wind). But the imaginary character Snoopy is best known as is the World Famous Author, whose novels always began with the phrase “It was a dark and stormy night…”
NFLStreetInsider.com

Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) says it is unlikely that carriage agreement with DISH Network (DISH) will be reached before expiration

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI), the "Company" or "Sinclair," announced today that it is unlikely that a carriage agreement with DISH Network will be reached before the August 16, 2021 expiration of their current agreement for DISH's carriage of Sinclair's broadcast stations and Tennis Channel. As a result, all Sinclair broadcast TV stations (see list below) and Tennis Channel would no longer be carried by DISH Network. In total, 112 broadcast TV stations are expected to be dropped, including 102 ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC affiliates.

Comments / 0

Community Policy