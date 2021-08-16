Cancel
Restaurants

City vows to work with Taco Boy on drive-thru approval

By Eric Baerren
Morning Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Mt. Pleasant city official said that they won’t shut down the drive-thru of a local mainstay restaurant and want to work with the owner to get the service the city’s official seal of approval. “We want to get to the point where he can be successful,” said Bill Mrdeza,...

