City vows to work with Taco Boy on drive-thru approval

LONGVIEW — The East Texas Food Bank is holding another mega drive-thru produce distribution Friday in Longview from 8-10 a.m. at the Gregg County Fairgrounds. These events are open to anyone and there are no eligibility or paperwork requirements. These are drive-thru distributions and walk-ups will not be accepted. Multiple households can carpool. To pick up items for another household not present, a note must be provided. Especially given the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, Food Bank staffers say they are still seeing an increased need for food assistance. As of March 2021, 240,000 people in East Texas are facing hunger. That means 1 in 5 East Texans, including 1 in 4 children, are at risk of hunger, according to officials.