Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Album Review: High Seer // An Unmastered Life/ Loops Vol. 1

By View Profile, RSS Feed
eriereader.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeremy Yamma is driven to create. A gifted artist and printmaker with a virtuoso eye for detail, he's also a talented multi-instrumentalist. Like his fine art, Yamma's music is able to blend technical craftsmanship with a feeling of the surreal that leaves you with something hauntingly twisted yet ineffably familiar. Categorically speaking, both volumes of An Unmastered Life/Loops are filled to the brim with short instrumental works (made via a series of repeated loops, as the title implies). Vol. 1 contains 31 individual cuts ranging from "Woodpecker" at just under one minute to "light crack as positive form," the 11-minute take that serves as the album's final act. Both editions of An Unmastered Life cover a span of time from 2015 to 2017, with the former being made up of the first two years. There are several times where Yamma's tracks feel illustratively cinematic (check out "slide rumination on ruination"). There are moments seemingly born out of celebration, like the penultimate "middle finger fuckers," that provide some favorite moments, drums growing in intensity as the album closes. Whether or not the album's sequence was defined by tone or by chronology, it works. Though this is essentially an album of snippets, it flows together extremely well.

www.eriereader.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seer#Fine Art#Bandcamp#Rumination#An Unmastered Life Loops
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicdjmag.com

Edge Slayer announces new album, 'Tsureena'

Edge Slayer has announced her forthcoming album. The Louisiana-born, Atlanta-based artist — real name Zarina Crockett — released her most recent EP, 'Dark Thoughts', in September last year, and returns with 'Tsureena' to explore "lurid sexcapades, speculation, and affirmation" through a blend of electronic, pop and R&B. Speaking about the...
Musicghostcultmag.com

ALBUM REVIEW: Ex Deo – The Thirteen Years of Nero

Four years after regaling us with stories of Carthaginian General Hannibal on The Immortal Wars (Napalm Records) Canadian/Italian death metal act Ex Deo return with more tales of ancient Rome on fourth full length release The Thirteen Years of Nero (also Napalm). As its title suggests, the central theme this time is the reign of Imperator Nero Cladius Divi Claudius filius Caesar Augustus Germanicus (or plain old Emperor Nero to his friends) and the matricide, uxoricide, blood, fire and death which followed him.
Musicgigwise.com

Album Review: Mr Jukes & Barney Artist - The Locket

It might seem a bit predictable: lead singer of a teenies indie band breaking away for a solo project to ‘explore their own sound’, but when Jack Steadman froze his membership to the Bombay Bicycle Club and started making music under the moniker ‘Mr Jukes’ he was building on an extensive back catalogue of exciting solo work (some of which is still available on Mr Jukes’ soundcloud). With several years of experience under his belt, and a very healthy address book, Steadman was able to deliver a stonker of a debut solo album, packed full of far-flung musical flavours and powerful guest performances.
Musicarcamax.com

Album reviews: Prince, Yola, Lump

(Columbia/Legacy *** 1/2) Since Prince's death, the release of music that he kept private while alive — locked away in the overstuffed vault under his Paisley Park studio — has been steady: The intimate "Piano & A Microphone 1983" and maximalist "Sign O' the Times" box have been highlights. "Welcome 2 America" is the first release conceived as an entire album.
Rock Musicsuindependent.com

Album Review: Thundermother – Heat Wave Deluxe Edition

Album Review: Thundermother – Heat Wave Deluxe Edition. The band Thundermother is a truly rare case in music. They started out as a five-member group and put out two extremely good albums before everyone but one of the guitar players quit the band. This would be enough to bury most bands.
Entertainmentnoisypixel.net

Call of the Night Vol. 3 Review – The Night is Young

We’re back to the nightly happenings of Call of the Night and mangaka Kotoyama shakes things up a bit in this entry. Outside of additional characters, we get a better understanding of the world of which Ko is now a part of with stakes that could mean the end of his life. In case you missed it, check out our reviews of Call of the Night Vol. 1 and Call of the Night Vol. 2.
Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: Twenty One Pilots – Scaled and Icy

Scaled and Icy is the alternative pop band Twenty One Pilots’ sixth studio album, where its sound is more in tune with their earlier projects like Vessel and Blurryface. The American musical duo, from Columbus, Ohio, currently consists of lead vocalist/pianist Tyler Joseph and drummer Josh Dun. Swapping out a...
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Haikyu!!’ Vol. 45 review: Nice serve!

After over eight years of serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump, Haruichi Furudate’s Haikyu!! drew to a close last year. Now, with the release of Vol. 45, the series’ English tankobon releases have concluded as well. As a result, print readers will now be able to catch up on these final chapters and reach the same conclusion those of us who read them at release did:
MusicPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

Wanda Jackson, ‘Encore': Album Review

One listen to Wanda Jackson's 1956 Top 15 country hit "I Gotta Know" tells you everything you need to know about the rockabilly queen who taught Elvis Presley a thing or two during their brief time together as a couple: sweet one second, totally badass the next. Over the next...
Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: The Prefab Messiahs – Music for Concerned Citizens

The Prefab Messiahs are back again but aren’t quite messianic this album around if ever they were. In their latest LP, Music for Concerned Citizens, the band that has historically carried a genre-blurring sound between post-punk and psychedelic garage pop goes satirical and topical, jesting on the clichés that the world has spawned in recent years throughout all its calamity.
Musicmetalinjection

Album Review: SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL Kostolom

Slaughter to Prevail is a clear-cut example of a band that got over largely because of its vocalist. Alex Terrible has garnered fame as the ultimate deathcore giga-chad, with a ridiculous range to match his intimidating stage presence. Together with the band’s distinctive masks and tight songwriting, Misery Sermon became one of the more talked-about deathcore albums at the close of the 2010s. The singles for Kostolom might make it seem that Slaughter to Prevail intended to follow up Misery Sermon pound for pound. But actually, Kostolom is another example of deathcore turned nü-metal. Don’t worry, they didn’t pull a Suicide Silence.
Musicmagneticmag.com

Album Review: Devendra Banhart & Noah Georgeson - Refuge

Devendra Banhart and Noah Georgeson have teamed up on an album Refuge that may sound somewhat unfamiliar to fans of their individual art, but something that doesn’t feel totally out of the ordinary of what they could do and fits in the context of this world we live in. Banhart is an American singer-songwriter and visual artist and Georgeson is a singer-songwriter, producer and engineer and together they teamed up not on a folky, claustrophobic album about the end of the world, but rather a largely instrumental, ambient record designed to sooth and meditate.
Entertainmentnoisypixel.net

The Maid I Hired Recently is Mysterious Vol. 1 Review – Kinda Sus

I had no idea what The Maid I Hired Recently is Mysterious Vol. 1 would have in store for me. With such a mysterious title, I couldn’t determine what the tone or setting would actually be. It turns out that it’s specifically about a young master and the maid who he hired recently. Even though the story is full of secrets, I’ll share one bit of truth; I enjoy this story.
Rock Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: Fear Factory – Aggression Continuum

California heavy metal band Fear Factory has been raising hell since 1989, and since their inception, the band has released 10 albums. In June, Fear Factory dropped their latest record, Aggression Continuum. What’s notable about this album is that former vocalist Burton C. Bell previously record all the material before he left Fear Factory in 2020, and with the release of Aggression Continuum, Bell receives credit for the work he put in. Now, the music on Aggression Continuum is soul-shaking due to how Burton C. Bell’s vocals give each track a solid kick of authority, the guitar playing by Dino Cazares fills the atmosphere with righteous riffs and Mike Heller’s drum playing shines with top-notch drum beats. Aggression Continuum is a hard-hitting record that proves how heavy metal is still alive in the music world.
Musicmaroonweekly.com

Album Review: “Sling” by Clairo

Whether it’s for studying, driving, or simply relaxing, it’s nice to have music available that’s smooth and calming. And when that music is full of thought-provoking lyrics, even better. For anyone looking for these kinds of tunes, Clairo’s new album “Sling” fits the bill. The lyrics of this album can...
Musicyourchoiceway.com

Tinashe - 333 Music Album Reviews

Parlaying creative independence into her best work to date, the R&B star’s latest self-released album is a showcase for her omnivorous tastes and supremely light touch. For all the indignities that major labels subject R&B artists to—the constant album delays, retoolings, and forced-fit singles—life after the majors is rarely glamorous. Cut off from the resources and promotional budget of a label, many singers fade into B-list obscurity, their best work behind them. It’s a fate Tinashe might have met after she ended her stymying seven-year run with RCA, but instead, she parlayed her independence into the freest, most exuberant album of her career. Revealing a wider range than any of its predecessors, 2019’s exceptional Songs for You bounded between buoyant R&B, spry dance-pop, minimalist trap, Cali funk, and throwback roller skating jams with such capricious glee, it played as if it’d been sequenced by a giant game show wheel.
Entertainmenthowsweeteats.com

A Week In The Life, Vol 33.

I can’t believe this little babe is two months old!. I mean… HOW?! Seriously. Where the heck is the time going. THIS IS CRAZY!. Playground and splash pad fun. is one of our favorite toys. Max and I shopped for his school supplies! It was SO fun!. Someone’s getting CHEEKS.
Musiceriereader.com

Album Review: Billie Eilish // Happier Than Ever

It's been just two years since Billie Eilish's debut, the uniquely untamed When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, but a lot has happened in that time. Global pandemic aside, Billie Eilish became an adult, and while the tongue-in-cheek idiosyncrasies of her teenage self are still firmly present, she's spent a lot of time self-reflecting on her body, fame, and the pressures of being a public figure. This all lends itself to the deceivingly subdued Happier Than Ever, a challenging sophomore effort that strikes a balance between sarcasm and self-awareness, combining the vintage tones of her idols (Amy Winehouse, Frank Sinatra) with the futuristic pop landscape she continues to shape. At 16 tracks, the album could lose a couple of repetitive moments ("Everybody Dies," "Male Fantasy"), but otherwise, Happier Than Ever is the kind of album that rewards repeat listeners. While the songs move at a mid-tempo pace, a run like "Billie Bossa Nova," "my future," and "Oxytocin" finds the singer-songwriter never attempting the same style twice, from the titular Latin groove of the first to the primal, Nine Inch Nails-esque electronica of the last. While lacking the immediacy of her debut, the growth on an album like Happier Than Ever is self-evident; all it requires of listeners is a fair shake.
Musicunfspinnaker.com

The Killers ‘Pressure Machine’ album review

As The Killers’ seventh studio album, and the second album released during COVID-19, Pressure Machine is a nostalgic, melancholy album about a small town in Utah. All of the tracks start out with a unique voice track, enhancing the personal nature of the songs with various stories and interactions that set up the lyrical meaning of each track. The instrumentation of this album is also very sophisticated with orchestral sounds that create a melancholy tone for the album.

Comments / 0

Community Policy