OP-ED: This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Black Wall Street
Let me first say, I love my grandma. I don’t know anybody who doesn’t love their grandma. And yet, we live very differently than the generations that have come before us. The 21st century looks different for entrepreneurs, in particular entrepreneurs of color. And, as the digital global economy evolves, we are learning that entrepreneurship and enterprise are still your best shot at prosperity, systems change, and social equity.texasmetronews.com
