OP-ED: This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Black Wall Street

From first responders to grocery store employees to healthcare workers and bus drivers—these are prime examples of the Black essential workers who are on the frontlines every day in a number of key industries in the US labor force. Unfortunately, with that prominence comes a higher risk of contracting COVID-19. There is a disproportionate number of Black Americans who serve at the labor forefront and are putting themselves at greater risk of contracting the virus. In fact, at the height of the pandemic earlier this year, one in four deaths from COVID-19 were Black Americans.