Bachelor In Paradise Spoilers: The Three Couples Rumored To Get Engaged At The End Of Season 7

Warning: potential spoilers ahead for the upcoming Season 26 of The Bachelor on ABC. The current cycle of the Bachelor Nation franchise is more than a little unusual, as Matt James' season of The Bachelor is being followed by The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, and another season of The Bachelorette before finally getting to The Bachelor Season 26 in 2022. There's no shortage of Bachelor candidates for the next season thanks Katie Thurston's run as Bachelorette, plus whatever castoffs are still looking for love after Michelle Young's search for her soul mate concludes, but now spoilers suggest that ABC has already landed on the next Bachelor: Greg Grippo. And fans might not be happy.