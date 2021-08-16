Call of Duty: Vanguard will be revealed in Warzone on Thursday

PC Gamer Ranked are our ridiculously comprehensive lists of the best, worst, and everything in-between from every corner of PC gaming. The first edition of tabletop wargame Warhammer 40,000 in 1987 nailed the setting's tone right away. It described humanity's future in bleak terms, summing up what it's like to be a citizen of the Imperium like this: "To be a man in such times is to be one amongst untold billions. It is to live in the cruellest and most bloody regime imaginable."