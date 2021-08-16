Cancel
Call of Duty: Vanguard will be revealed in Warzone on Thursday

The long-rumoured and now officially confirmed next entry in the mainline Call of Duty series is subtitled Vanguard, and will be revealed through a trailer in Warzone on August 19th at 10:30 PST / 13:30 EST / 18:30 BST. The information comes from an official promotional image posted on the Playstation Store, possibly before it should have been. This is pretty much how Activision announced Black Ops—Cold War last year, and it's a strategy that seems to have paid dividends in that case.

