Florida State

Fla. Sets COVID Records; Critical Nursing Shortage; Bread & Board; Local Sports

Posted by 
WJCT News
WJCT News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Florida continued to set records for COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations on Sunday. Federal agencies report that an additional 25,991 people tested positive and nearly 16,000 were admitted to the hospital for treatment. On Friday, the state reported 151,415 new cases from August 6-12. Unvaccinated people between the ages of 12 and 49 accounted for 87.7% of new cases this week. Those under 12 who are ineligible for the vaccine accounted for 22.1% of new cases.

WJCT News

WJCT News

Jacksonville, FL
WJCT is the community-supported public broadcasting station for the First Coast.

 https://www.wjct.org/
