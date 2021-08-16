Fla. Sets COVID Records; Critical Nursing Shortage; Bread & Board; Local Sports

Gov. Ron DeSantis said whatever the federal government approves for the next round of COVID-19 vaccinations, booster shots will be available in Florida. “If you want to go to CVS, CVS will simply fill whatever fits the emergency use authorization. We’re not going to try to block that, that's going to be people's choices,” DeSantis said Wednesday during an appearance in West Palm Beach to open a monoclonal antibody treatment site.