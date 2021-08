• Matt Nagy was looking and sounding rough during his Wednesday morning press conference. I can’t blame him, though. Rookie offensive tackle Teven Jenkins is out for a while because he’ll be undergoing back surgery later today. Elsewhere, the Bears were taking it easy with fellow rookie Justin Fields, who was dealing with a groin issue. It was a dump of bad news that was one announcement away from me reaching for a bottle of wine and a Taylor Swift playlist at 9 AM on a Wednesday. Not quite the start I was envisioning to my day.