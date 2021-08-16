Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

How Much Did the War in Afghanistan Cost?

By Khaleda Rahman
Posted by 
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Taliban's swift takeover of Afghanistan has brought America's costly 20-year campaign to transform the nation to a dramatic end.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1

Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
538K+
Followers
56K+
Post
591M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War In Afghanistan#On War#Taliban#Americans#Brown University#Watson Institute#Pardee Center#Harvard University#Kennedy School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Boston University
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
Country
Iraq
Related
San Francisco, CAPine Tree

Speaker Pelosi’s Statement on Afghanistan

San Francisco, CA…Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement on the situation in Afghanistan: “The President is to be commended for the clarity of purpose of his statement on Afghanistan and the actions he has taken. “The Taliban must know that the world is watching its actions. We are deeply concerned...
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Administration Continues To Tell Fleeing Americans To Pay Their Way Out Of Afghanistan, Hours After Telling The Press Otherwise

The Biden administration continued to inform American citizens in Afghanistan as of Thursday evening that they could be charged more than $2,000 to board an evacuation flight out of the country. The State Department told the press Thursday afternoon that it had no intention of levying any such charges. “All...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

US strikes Taliban and captured equipment in support of Afghan forces

(CNN) — The US military carried out two strikes against the Taliban overnight in support of Afghan forces in the Kandahar province, multiple defense officials said, targeting captured equipment. The military has retained the authority to carry out strikes in support of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF)...
mediaite.com

‘Can I Finish?’ CNN’s Brianna Keilar Repeatedly Interjects During Tense Afghanistan Segment With Biden Comms Chief

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar repeatedly interrupted White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield’s answers during an interview on the situation in Afghanistan. Keilar interviewed Bedingfield on Friday morning’s edition of New Day, during which Ms. Bedingfield updated viewers on the progress of the evacuation, and tried to convey the “laser focus” of President Joe Biden and his team on getting Americans and Afghan allies out of the country.
New York Post

Kamala Harris tanking in poll as she goes to ground on Afghan withdrawal

Americans have further soured on Vice President Kamala Harris as she continues her radio silence on the chaotic and tragic withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan, a new poll indicates. According to a Rasmussen Reports survey released Thursday, 55 percent of likely voters say the former senator from California is...
screenanarchy.com

BATTLE FOR AFGHANISTAN: Russian Soldiers Carry Out a Raid in Exclusive Clip

In a moment of history repeating itself, the news these days is about the allied forces withdrawl out of Afghanistan. Of course they were not the first ones to wage war in Afghanistan. At the of the 70s what was then the Soviet Union invaded the country and waged a nine-year proxy war with the Afghan mujahideen.
MilitaryValley News

U.S. Troops shot at, return fire at Kabul Airport and kill ‘armed individuals,’ Pentagon says, president addresses the nation

American soldiers deployed at the Kabul airport have been shot at and were forced to return fire, killing two, said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Monday, April 16. The news of the attacks came shortly before President Joe Biden addressed the nation regarding his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan and the subsequent collapse of the Afghan government. A defiant Biden said that he was faced with a choice between sticking to a previously negotiated agreement to withdraw U.S. troops this year or sending thousands more service members back into Afghanistan for a “third decade” of war. President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, in Washington. (AP Ph.
AfghanistanPosted by
The Independent

How the Taliban is funded: Where the militant group gets money and weapons

The swift Taliban military onslaught that saw the militant group take over the whole of Afghanistan in a matter of weeks revealed how wealthy it has become since the ousting of its regime in 2001.In the past two decades, the insurgents have run a state-like economy in the areas they controlled. They relied on various fundraising sources, such as drug trafficking and other criminal activities, extortion and taxes, charitable donations and foreign assistance.“The Taliban operates a classic ‘territory controlling’ financial model; in other words, it earns the bulk of its funds from the people and businesses in areas that...
MilitaryFOXBusiness

Two-star general warns US military: 'China is on the march'

Retired two-star Marine Corps Gen. Arnold Punaro argued that China’s growing military and America’s shrinking forces puts the U.S. at a "disadvantage" on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria." COCA-COLA, VISA REPS REFUSE TO CONDEMN CHINA'S TREATMENT OF UYGHUR PEOPLE, COTTON CALLS IT 'PATHETIC'. ARNOLD PUNARO: China is on the march....
Newsweek

U.S. Warns Taliban That Taking Afghanistan by Force Will Make Them Global Pariahs

If the Taliban takes Afghanistan's capital by force it will make them global pariahs, U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalizad warned on Tuesday, the Associated Press reported. Khalizad traveled to Doha, Qatar, where the Taliban holds a political office, to tell the group that there is no point in pursuing overall control of Afghanistan through a military takeover. He hopes this will discourage the Taliban from its fighting and persuade them to return to peace talks with the Afghan government as NATO forces finish withdrawing from the country.

Comments / 1

Community Policy