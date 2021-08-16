Woman Leaves Job With Note Saying 'I Quit,' Claiming She'd Be Treated Better at McDonald's
The disgruntled worker listed a host of grievances in the scathing letter, which she signed off with "I quit" in large font.www.newsweek.com
The disgruntled worker listed a host of grievances in the scathing letter, which she signed off with "I quit" in large font.www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 432