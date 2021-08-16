Cancel
Joe Root's tactics branded "terrible" as England "lost the plot" against India

By Matthew Cooper
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 4 days ago
England captain Joe Root may have had a wonderful game with the bat, but his tactics in the field on day five have come under fire as India 's tail-enders scored some crucial runs in the morning session.

India started the day on 181-6 with a lead of 154 runs, with the explosive Rishabh Pant viewed as the key to their chances of stretching that lead above 200.

However, Ollie Robinson managed to dismiss Pant for just 22, seemingly putting England in the driving seat.

Much has been made of India's long tail and England were expected to run through them, with Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj scoring a combined eight runs in the first innings.

England captain Joe Root has been criticised for his tactics in the field on day five of the second Test against India at Lord's ( Image: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

However, in the second innings they fired and scored some key runs which not only ended England's chances of winning the game, but also put India in the driving seat.

Sharma contributed an important 16, before Shami and Bumrah shared an unbroken 89-run partnership, with Shami scoring 56 and Bumrah 34.

India were able to declare on 298-8 and set England 272 to win.

Although India's tail-enders did play well, Root came in for plenty of criticism for his tactics, in particular England's persistence with the short ball and his field placings.

On Twitter, Australian legend Shane Warne stated that England had been "terrible tactically".

He wrote: "Although England have been terrible tactically this morning at Lords, it’s been great to see India fight and I will say this again - How good is test cricket, love it"

Former England captain Michael Atherton, meanwhile, told Sky Sports that England had "lost the plot".

"The last hour and a half has belonged to these two Indian tail-enders," he said. "They are taking India to safety.

"England lost the plot a bit, the tactics weren’t right for a while, and the game started to slip away."

Speaking on BBC Test Match Special, fellow ex-England skipper Michael Vaughan said: "England, from being in a position in a position of strength, didn't know how to get that key moment going their way.

"They didn't have that instinct to keep it simple. They over thought it and got it in their head that they had to be really complicated with their field settings and it has given India a chance of winning this game."

