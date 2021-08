Raleigh, N.C. — A downtown Raleigh sports apparel shop has a controversial sign posted on its front door: "Masks are not allowed." Josh Breed, owner of the Vault, says that face masks are ineffective at preventing the spread of COVID-19, and that people need to "show their face" while in his store. He's concerned about thieves trying to rob the store and says they could be hiding behind a face mask meant to stop transmission of coronavirus.