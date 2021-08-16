Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

'Big Short' investor Michael Burry ramps up his bet against Tesla - and reveals a new wager against Cathie Wood's Ark Invest

By Theron Mohamed
Posted by 
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pqRdf_0bT6vk3p00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wCzXe_0bT6vk3p00
Michael Burry.

Jim Spellman/Getty Images

  • Michael Burry raised his bet against Tesla and revealed a new wager against Cathie Wood's Ark.
  • The "Big Short" investor disclosed puts on about 1.1 million Tesla shares, up from 800,000.
  • Burry's Scion Asset Management also bought puts on 235,500 shares of Wood's Ark Innovation ETF.
  • See more stories on Insider's business page .

Michael Burry has increased his wager against Elon Musk and placed a new bet against Cathie Wood.

Burry's Scion Asset Management held bearish put options on nearly 1.1 million shares of Tesla worth $731 million at the end of June, an increase from its puts on 800,000 shares three months earlier, regulatory filings showed .

The investor has repeatedly accused Musk and his electric-vehicle company of overpromising and underdelivering. He's also said that Tesla's valuation isn't sustainable and that its stock will collapse. However, Tesla shares are up more than sevenfold since the start of 2020.

Scion also revealed puts on 235,500 shares of Ark Innovation ETF as of June 30. Wood's flagship exchange-traded fund, which has more than doubled in value since the start of 2020, invests in growth stocks including Zoom, Coinbase, and Shopify - and counts Tesla as its largest holding.

Scion's puts give it the right to sell Tesla or Ark shares at specified "strike prices" before certain expiration dates. If the companies' stock prices fall below the relevant strike prices before the options expire, the fund can sell the shares for a profit.

In a tweet in February that has since been deleted, Burry said Wood's promises of disruptive growth and transformative technologies wouldn't be realized. "Shades of Gary Pilgrim and PBHG Growth from the 1990s, or Gerald Tsai and the Manhattan Fund in the 1960s," he tweeted.

Ark "is defining an era," Burry continued. "If you know your history, there is a pattern here that can help you. If you don't, you're doomed to repeat it."

Scion made several other changes to its portfolio last quarter. It snapped up Discovery stock and bought bullish call options on Walmart, Cardinal Health, and McKesson. On the other hand, it sold its stakes in Occidental Petroleum, Meredith, and Zymeworks.

Burry is best known for his massive bet against the US housing bubble in the mid-2000s, immortalized in Michael Lewis' book "The Big Short." He also helped pave the way for the GameStop buying frenzy earlier this year by investing in the video-games retailer and pressuring its directors to make changes in 2019.

Read more: Bank of America says historically high valuations and slowing earnings growth put the stock market at risk of a 16.5% drop - and names 3 sectors that are safe to hide out in

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Markets Insider

Markets Insider

27K+
Followers
5K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Lewis
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Short#Scion Asset Management#Ark Innovation Etf#Zoom#Shopify#Pbhg Growth#The Manhattan Fund#Discovery#Cardinal Health#Mckesson#Occidental Petroleum#Meredith#Bank Of America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

My Top Robinhood Stock to Buy Right Now

Tesla says it plans to introduce an affordable self-driving car within three years. By 2050, one analyst says, Tesla could launch a flying-car business. Demographics released about investors who use the Robinhood trading platform show that they tend to be younger, which suggests they have several decades before reaching retirement. That can have some influence on the stocks they decide to favor as investments.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Tesla, Oatly, Didi Global, PaySafe — How Blackstone Adjusted Its Portfolio In Q2

Private equity giant Blackstone Inc (NYSE:BX) exercised some put options in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) and revealed fresh stakes in Didi Global Inc (NYSE:DIDI) and Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY), besides significantly lowering exposure in PaySafe Ltd (NYSE:PSFE) in the second quarter, regulatory filings revealed on Wednesday. The Key Trades: Stephen Schwarzman-led Blackstone...
MarketsCNBC

CNBC Transcript: ARK Invest Founder & CEO Cathie Wood Speaks with CNBC’s “TechCheck” Today

WHERE: CNBC's "TechCheck" Following is the unofficial transcript of a CNBC interview with ARK Invest Founder & CEO Cathie Wood on CNBC's "TechCheck" (M-F, 11AM-12PM ET) airing today, Thursday, August 19th. Following are links to video on CNBC.com: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2021/08/19/ark-invest-founder-cathie-wood-on-hedge-fund-shorts-against-arkk-fund.html. https://www.cnbc.com/video/2021/08/19/ark-invests-cathie-wood-several-industries-appear-in-harms-way-from-lack-of-innovation.html. All references must be sourced to CNBC. CARL QUINTANILLA: In...
StocksNBC New York

Cathie Wood Says Stocks Are Not in a Bubble, Thinks Investors Betting Against Her Fund Are Off Base

ARK Invest's Cathie Wood on Thursday defended her innovation-focused strategies in the wake of investors betting against her funds. "I don't think we're in a bubble which is what I think many bears think we are," Wood said Thursday on CNBC's "Tech Check." "In a bubble, and I remember the late '90s, our strategies would have been cheered on. You remember the leap frogging of analysts making estimates one higher than the other, price targets one higher than the other. We have nothing like that right now. In fact, you see a lot of IPOs or [special purpose acquisition companies] coming out and falling to earth. We couldn't be further away from a bubble."
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Should You Buy Tesla Stock On Dip? Here's What Jim Cramer Has To Say

CNBC host Jim Cramer has advised investors to buy shares in electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) as the stock extended losses to a third day on Tuesday. What Happened: “Can we just buy Tesla? Tesla is down. They do renewable energy. They have solar energy and the car,” Cramer said on CNBC’s “Mad Money Lightning Round.”
Stockskitco.com

Bets against Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation fund at record high- S3

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Short interest in star investor Cathie Wood's flagship ARK Innovation ETF was at a record high, data from analytics firm S3 Partners showed on Wednesday, as several hedge funds disclosed this week they had bet against the top performing ETF of 2020. About 24.87 million shares...
Stockstokenist.com

Here’s Why Michael Burry Just Bet Against Cathie Wood’s ARK ETF

Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. Burry, the famous investor who predicted the 2007 Financial Crisis, doesn’t think much of tech stocks—outside of Alphabet and Facebook. On the other hand, he thinks both Cathie Wood’s ARK ETF and Tesla (TSLA) are headed for a slump. Why?
StocksInvestorPlace

PLTR Stock: The $11.4M Catalyst Sending Palantir Gaining Today

One of the stocks that has been making a number of headlines lately has been Palantir (NYSE:PLTR). Indeed, this Peter Thiel company has seen some impressive upward momentum of late. Today, PLTR stock is up nearly 8%. And over the past month, shares of Palantir are approximately 20% higher. These moves appear to be marking a reversal for investors who have seen this stock drop by more than 40% from its peak earlier this year.
StocksCoinDesk

Cathie Wood vs. Michael Burry Isn’t About Tesla – It’s About Inflation

Two of America’s most respected investors, each with their own claim on the affections of cryptocurrency bulls, are locking horns over their conflicting views of the economic future. On one side is Cathie Wood, head of Ark Invest, whose ARKK Innovation ETF holds bullish positions on companies like Tesla and Coinbase. On the other side is Michael Burry, whose 2007 bet against the housing market, just before it triggered a financial crisis and the Great Recession, has turned him into a near-mythic doomsayer.
StocksFortune

Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF looks like the Nasdaq in 2000, only more overvalued

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. On June 15, Michael Burry warned in a blog post that the raging bull market had created “the greatest speculative bubble of all time.” Burry’s an expert at calling crazes en route to disaster. His billion-dollar bet against the housing market during the 2006 frenzy was immortalized in Michael Lewis’s book The Big Short and the 2015 movie by the same name. Hence, it’s instructive that Burry chose to profit from what he sees as the latest episode of markets-gone-wild by shorting Cathie Wood’s highly publicized flagship ARK Innovation fund that’s been one of the hottest of all ETFs. Over the past half-decade, ARK Innovation’s price has multiplied fivefold to $117 as of Aug. 18, waxing the S&P’s big gains by more than two to one.

Comments / 0

Community Policy