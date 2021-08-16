Carrot Cream Cheese Rollups Recipe: This Creamy Carrot Pinwheels Recipe Is a Healthy, Flavorful Appetizer

While you might expect something called funeral potatoes to be the most depressing dish ever, that's far from being the case. Yes, the name does evoke one of the saddest occasions any of us are likely to experience, but it comes from a place of good intentions. There's long been a tradition of neighbors rallying around and supplying food to grieving families, particularly if there's a large gathering such as a funeral which will result in a number of hungry mouths needing to be fed.