Law & Order: OC Season 2: McDermott Channels Coolio for Wheatley Vid
A "big bad" so big and so bad that he brings together Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime leads Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson and Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler to take him down (for now?), Dylan McDermott's Richard Wheatley is set to return for the second season of Organized Crime for a major storyline arc. While it's still too early to know if will be for when he stands trial for the murder of Stabler's wife or if he's still looking to run things from behind bars (or both), McDermott shared a look over the weekend that showed he still knows how to rock a suit. Now, McDermott is sharing a fun look at a Wheatley mini music video showing the bossman in full-on badass mode.bleedingcool.com
