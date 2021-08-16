JE Dunn Completes CU Denver Student Housing and Learning Commons Project

JE Dunn Construction recently joined the University of Colorado Denver, Stantec, and other members of the design-build team to celebrate the delivery of the brand-new CU Denver City Heights Residence Hall and Learning Commons project. Construction on the project started in December 2019 and despite the impacts and challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, the project was completed on time. The building is officially ready for incoming first-year university students to occupy the space and move in on August 18. The grand opening and ribbon cutting took place on August 12 in front of the new City Heights Residence Hall and Learning Commons.