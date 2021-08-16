Left My Wallet: Anthony Greene on his days as WWE's August Grey

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleLeft My Wallet returns with the man formerly known as August Grey in NXT, Anthony Greene. Anthony was on the show last year prior to signing with WWE, but now he's back to talk about his time there and his return to the independent scene. He talks about which coaches he enjoyed working with at the Performance Center, adjusting to working television matches, learning from Brian Kendrick, Sonjay Dutt and Scott Taylor, and whom he enjoyed working with on 205 Live. He also talks about teaming with Ikemen Jiro and the bond they developed both in and out of the ring.

