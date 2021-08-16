National Highway Traffic Safety Administration launches investigation into Tesla Autopilot over emergency responder crashes

From the September 2021 issue of Car and Driver. Most new cars have very similar driver-assistance capabilities. Not that a consumer would know, given all the names automakers attach to these aids and the distinct indicators each employs. Lane-keeping or centering assistance uses one or more cameras to detect lane markings and applies appropriate nudges to the steering to keep the vehicle between the lines. Adaptive cruise control in most cases uses radar to track vehicles ahead and adjusts your car's speed to the flow of traffic. Together these two features can steer, accelerate, and brake a car. The best examples might even lull drivers into believing the computers are capable of handling the driving for extended periods. That's a mistake. None can be trusted to mind the road and avoid obstacles to the point that a driver is not required.