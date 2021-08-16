Cancel
Elvis died on this day 44 years ago. Why the world could be one year closer to learning more.

ClickOnDetroit.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere might not be a celebrity death more clouded in suspicion, rumor or mystery than Elvis Presley’s. In light of that, Monday marks a day in which the world might inch one year closer to finding out what really caused the “King of Rock ‘N’ Roll’s” death. On Aug. 16,...

www.clickondetroit.com

NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Burger King
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Indiana Statespectrumnews1.com

How a Southern Indiana costume company pays tribute to Elvis

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — This week marks 44 years since the death of Elvis Presley, and just as his music has lived on, so has an appreciation for his iconic style on stage. Butch Polston has been making recreations of Elvis Presley's jumpsuits for 40 years. He and his wife Kim...
Tupelo, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

LEESHA FAULKNER: Remembering Elvis: ‘The day the music died’

Two unused tickets sandwiched between a couple of pieces of Plexiglas hang just outside my office at the Oren Dunn City Museum. These inked papers provide a memorial of sorts. They remain pristine from the issuance date for two different Elvis Presley concerts. Sold for $15 each in 1977, the concerts never occurred because Elvis died beforehand.
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

What Does 'Elvis Has Left the Building' Mean?

The phrase "Elvis has left the building" was first used to describe the moment when the King had, literally, exited a venue. This makes sense considering Elvis Presley's crazed fan base. Emcees needed to calm down the crowds hanging out in hope of an encore! But the expression took on a life of its own in popular culture and has come to represent finality in the broadest of terms... from home runs to final farewells, to more bluntly, death. So what's the history behind this shape-shifting quotation?
Nashville, TNcowboysindians.com

Remembering Lynn Anderson

Lisa Sutton, the late singer’s daughter, is working to maintain her mother’s legacy. Six years ago today, singer Lynn Anderson passed away in Nashville at age 67. She was a classy lady, and she is dearly missed. But her legacy abides — in so small measure to the recent reissues of her albums, and the efforts of her daughter, Lisa Sutton.
RelationshipsAceShowbiz

Lisa Marie Presley Dragged Back to Court by Ex-Husband Over Child Support

In their ongoing bitter divorce, Michael Lockwood claims that the daughter of Elvis Presley should pay a portion of what she makes from her father's estate to cover expenses for their children. AceShowbiz - Lisa Marie Presley's ex-husband has requested monthly child support in the couple's ongoing bitter divorce. According...
Memphis, TNPosted by
Outsider.com

On This Day: Elvis Presley Died in His Graceland Home in 1977 at Age 42

Radio and television stations interrupted their programming. A king had died, and the world mourned. On this day in 1977, Elvis Presley died. Presley, the “King of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” was found unconscious in a bathroom at Graceland, his home in Memphis, Tennessee. He was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital, according to Town & Country Magazine, and was pronounced dead at 3:30 p.m. Central Time. Presley was just 42 years old.
Newark, NJtheobserver.com

What a different world we had 20 years ago

Looking at the calendar today, it is exactly one month from now our nation, our world, will pause to mark the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, the worst single day in American history. That day, like Pearl Harbor, is a “day that will live in infamy,” some for all the wrong reasons, some for not so bad reasons.
Entertainmentdickinsonnewstimes.com

75 — 50 — 25 Years Ago

Life Magazine this week carried a story which possessed an added appeal to Chapman readers inasmuch as it told about the work of one of the city’s more famous sons, Henry Varnum Poor. The article dealt with the summer art school that Poor and two other former war artists are conducting in Maine. One of the pictures accompanying the article shows Poor instructing a group of students.
Entertainment1029thebuzz.com

Beatles August Anniversaries Remembered

Sunday, August 22nd marks the 59th anniversary of the first filmed footage of John, Paul, George, & Ringo performing live together. The band, who had never been professionally filmed live before, were caught on camera at Liverpool's Cavern Club performing two songs, both covers — “Some Other Guy” and “Kansas City/Hey, Hey, Hey” — for the Granada TV show, Know The North. The show was only Ringo Starr's fourth official performance with the band, having joined on August 18th. At the end of the “Some Other Guy” clip, you can clearly hear fans call out for the soon to be forgotten original drummer Pete Best. Author Mark Lewisohn recently revealed that Best actually snuck into the Cavern that day and witnessed the historical performance. Incidentally, the next afternoon — August 23rd, 1962 — John Lennon and Cynthia Powell were married.

