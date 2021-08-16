You paid HOW much over asking? Tell us your wild housing market stories here

Are you having a hard time setting boundaries in your business? One study from American Express found 25 percent of self-employed women believe they have to charge less than self-employed men to attract and retain clients. While there is evidence this gender gap is getting smaller, there's no reason why women should be underpricing their services, products, or offerings (even to family and friends!). If you're feeling tongue-tied after someone expresses interest in your offering (especially if you're just getting started, jumpstarting a side-hustle, or transitioning from a hobby into a small business), make it crystal clear that you charge for your work. Remember that a business that isn't sustaining a profit can't help anyone, least of all YOU.