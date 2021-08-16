Cancel
Real Estate

You paid HOW much over asking? Tell us your wild housing market stories here

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve all heard about it by now: Houses are selling like crazy (and they have been for quite some time now), interest rates have been at all-time lows, and it seems like everywhere you turn, you learn of another wild real estate story. So, now we want to hear yours.

The Real Estate Market Is Still Crazy—When Will Interest Rates Drop?

As the real estate market continues its unprecedented run, many aspiring homeowners have been left on the sidelines, frustrated. And rightfully so—getting into a home at this moment means capturing interest rates at their all-time lows, and they're a moving target. Emerging economic metrics move the needle up and down. The latest jobs report has sent mortgage interest rates up a bit, but when will they drop again?
How to tell whether flipping that house will make or cost you money

House flipping entails buying low and selling high. But repairs can mean the difference between making and losing money. Find out how to assess this. My biggest house-flipping mistake was thinking I could do it. Let me explain. I'd been a landlord for several years and experienced some success, much like the tortoise in the tortoise-and-hare race. So who could blame me for wanting to try the hare approach? Instead of only practicing the buy-and-hold method and making a steady cash flow through collecting rent (the tortoise), I decided to try a fix-and-flip transaction to make some fast cash (the hare).
Ahead of Fed tapering reveal, mortgage lenders kept rates steady

Mortgage rates that jumped more than a week ago following a strong jobs report have held steady at those levels since, with 30-year loans remaining well below 3 percent, according to Freddie Mac’s weekly lender survey. “Mortgage rates stayed relatively flat this week,” Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sam Khater said...
Fannie Mae again boosts forecast as refi mortgage market stays strong

Fannie Mae again increased its mortgage origination forecast for this year, with higher-than-expected refinancings and higher home prices more than offsetting a cut in home sales compared with its June projections. The government-sponsored enterprise's July economic outlook calls for $4.36 trillion in mortgage originations, with $2.52 trillion coming from refis....
Report: Fintech Lenders – Not Banks – Dominate Mortgage Market, Regulations Must Catch Up

Fintech (financial technology) lenders, referred to officially as nonbanks, now dominate the home mortgage market in California and across the U.S., a new report from The Greenlining Institute finds. But these businesses are not subject to the same rules as banks, meaning their positive potential could be outweighed by risks of discrimination and threats to the stability of the financial system and housing market.
Real Estate Markets Expected to Grow the Most in the Next Year

The U.S. real estate market is reaching unprecedented heights. Over the past 18 months, home prices across the nation have shot up to levels unseen since the build-up to the 2008 financial crisis. In April 2021, the year-over-year growth of the Case-Shiller Index, the premier metric for housing prices, eclipsed 14.5% for the first time in its history.
​5 Ways To Ask To Get Paid For Your Services

Are you having a hard time setting boundaries in your business? One study from American Express found 25 percent of self-employed women believe they have to charge less than self-employed men to attract and retain clients. While there is evidence this gender gap is getting smaller, there's no reason why women should be underpricing their services, products, or offerings (even to family and friends!). If you're feeling tongue-tied after someone expresses interest in your offering (especially if you're just getting started, jumpstarting a side-hustle, or transitioning from a hobby into a small business), make it crystal clear that you charge for your work. Remember that a business that isn't sustaining a profit can't help anyone, least of all YOU.
Mortgage lenders deal more purchase loans amid fewer refis

The latest numbers from Attom Data Solutions show that mortgage lenders issued more purchase loans in the second quarter of the year but lost ground on the refinancing side. Mortgage lenders across the country upped their purchase loan activity in the second quarter of the year even as refinances dropped substantially.
U.S. dollar scales 9-month peak on Fed taper outlook, Delta variant

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. dollar rose to a nine-month high on Thursday, as worries about widespread coronavirus infections and Federal Reserve meeting minutes showing it was considering reducing pandemic-era stimulus this year hit global stocks and commodity-linked currencies. The dollar index, which measures its performance against six currencies, hit...

