Food is food. What I mean by that is fake food is not food. Something that has ingredients that you don't know how to pronounce, or what exactly they are, or why they are in your meal, is usually a packaged item, often mimicking a real food that at the end of the day you may be better off eating than the substitute that is pretending to be it. This goes for fake burgers, fake chicken, or fake fish. Manufacturers call it plant-based but to me, it should be called Plant-Manufactured, as in made in a food plant, far from nature, and created out of a need to look and taste like the real thing. The first thing I learned was to check the labels.