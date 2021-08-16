Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Avanti Frozen Foods Expands Frozen Shrimp Recall Over Salmonella Outbreak

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A recall on pre-cooked frozen shrimp , possibly tainted with salmonella, has expanded. The recall affects all products made by Avanti Frozen Foods.

They were sold under a variety of brand names at stores including Whole Foods and Target.

The expanded recall includes the following brands:

  • BIG RIVER
  • 365
  • AHOLD
  • CENSEA
  • COS
  • CWNO BRAND
  • FIRST STREET
  • NATURE’S PROMISE
  • HARBOR BANKS
  • HOS
  • MEIJER
  • SANDBAR
  • SEA COVE
  • WATERFRONT BISTRO
  • WELLSLEYFARMS
  • WFNOBRANDS
  • FOODLION
  • HANNAFORD

Some were sold in pouches and others were in trays.

The recall is connected to an earlier outbreak of salmonella that was thought to have been contained last month.

Previously recalled shrimp should no longer be available for sale; however, these products have a long shelf life, and consumers, restaurants, and retailers should check their freezers and should throw away any previously recalled shrimp. The initial recall includes the following brands:

  • CENSEA
  • CHICKEN OF THE SEA
  • HONEST CATCH
  • CWNO
  • HANNAFORD
  • WATERFRONT BISTRO
  • OPEN ACRES
  • 365
  • MEIJER

For more information, click here .

CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/
