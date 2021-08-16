Avanti Frozen Foods Expands Frozen Shrimp Recall Over Salmonella Outbreak

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A recall on pre-cooked frozen shrimp , possibly tainted with salmonella, has expanded. The recall affects all products made by Avanti Frozen Foods.

They were sold under a variety of brand names at stores including Whole Foods and Target.

The expanded recall includes the following brands:

BIG RIVER

365

AHOLD

CENSEA

COS

CWNO BRAND

FIRST STREET

NATURE’S PROMISE

HARBOR BANKS

HOS

MEIJER

SANDBAR

SEA COVE

WATERFRONT BISTRO

WELLSLEYFARMS

WFNOBRANDS

FOODLION

HANNAFORD

Some were sold in pouches and others were in trays.

The recall is connected to an earlier outbreak of salmonella that was thought to have been contained last month.

Previously recalled shrimp should no longer be available for sale; however, these products have a long shelf life, and consumers, restaurants, and retailers should check their freezers and should throw away any previously recalled shrimp. The initial recall includes the following brands:

CENSEA

CHICKEN OF THE SEA

HONEST CATCH

CWNO

HANNAFORD

WATERFRONT BISTRO

OPEN ACRES

365

MEIJER

For more information, click here .